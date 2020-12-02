6 Tips for Making Car Trips Easier with a Large Family

If you grew up with a large family, you’ll know the dread of planning a road trip with such a big crowd. Children screaming, parents arguing over directions, and needing the toilet when there are no stops are all challenges of a fun-filled family road-trip. Even just the school run could put you over the edge if you’re not adequately set up.

However, now is the time to make the impossible, possible. Believe it or not, there are ways to travel in the car with your family while keeping everyone happy. With just one major change, you will soon be excited to plan a family trip that involves a car journey. After all, holidays are meant to be relaxing so it’s important you do what you can to make sure this is possible.

Continue reading to learn how you can make those car journeys with your large family more enjoyable.

The Right Vehicle Could Make All The Difference

If you’ve been using a cramped car for these journeys, that could explain why it’s been difficult. You need breathing space for each family member. If you’re planning a long journey or a vacation, it might be useful to consider renting a family car. Something along the lines of an SUV or camper van will have space for everyone. This means no more arguing over who gets the middle seat as there will be enough space for all.

Plan Ahead

Don’t try and fit too much travel into one day. With too many people in the car, especially children as they will get restless easily. Ensure you plan enough stops to allow toilet breaks. As well as this, no one wants to sleep in a car. If you are driving for more than a day, try and plan to stop at a hotel somewhere en route. This allows everyone to be fully rested for another day of travelling and adventure.

Snacks Are Essential

You could be travelling in the middle of nowhere with no shops. This means fewer opportunities to stop for food when someone is hungry. If you pack enough snacks to last the journey, then no harm will be done. There is nothing worse than being hungry on a long journey.

Entertain The Youngsters

It’s known that children easily get bored. This can lead to many ‘are we there yet?’ questions that parents hate. Bring along some activities for the children to do or even a portable DVD player. If you want the children to stay off the technology, there is still plenty to do. Classic games such as ‘eye spy’ are great for car journeys. This keeps the children and their parents happy.

Switch It Up

The seating situation can always be a mission. If you aren’t the one driving, everyone wants shotgun. If you switch up the seating plan after every stop, then everyone gets a chance to sit in their favourite spot. This allows each person to sit with someone different as well. It also gives less opportunity for arguments when you are left sitting next to someone for too long.

Prepare For The Worst

As much as we’d all love every journey to go smoothly, this isn’t always the case. Accidents happen. Be prepared with an emergency kit. This includes first aid, extra snacks, and toiletries to ensure you are safe and comfortable until help arrives.

Let The Good Times Roll

No longer will you be filled with dread at the words ‘road trip’ when your family is involved. You can now be excited to spend time with your family in a more compact space. This is a great way of having bonding time with each other and creating lasting memories. You have the tools to plan an excellent trip, just remember to follow these easy tips and the rest will fall into place. The only thing you have to do now is to go out and do it!