Want to Track Customer Reviews on Amazon? Here’s How

If you’re a seller on Amazon or seeking to start, knowing how to track customer reviews is vital for the success of your business. And thanks to technological advancements, it has become more possible to track and automate this important aspect- allowing you to channel your focus on other critical things. The moment PPC campaigns were optimized through AI-driven algorithms, it was a question of when until customer reviews were automated on Amazon as well.

Today, there are software programs available that can help you track and manage review statistics. Remember, reviews are among the top things that most Amazon customers consider before making a purchase. In fact, various market studies and surveys have suggested that well over 75% of online shoppers read through reviews on e-commerce sites top among them Amazon. This significant number points to the important role that customer feedback and review plays in the success of e-commerce.

However, not many customers leave reviews while shopping online. The number is extremely low, but still vital to the business. We’ve prepared three tools that will help you track customer feedback and reviews for the success of your business. Let’s dive in.

Feedback Express

Trusted and tested for over 12 years now, FeedbackExpress has played a major role in e-commerce and revolutionized how people track and manage product reviews on Amazon. This tool has empowered thousands and thousands of sellers around the globe by helping them enhance their sales and improve review statistics. And, they are dynamic in gathering feedback not just on Amazon but other leading e-commerce sites as well. This tool offers great features that help you automatically contact customers via email. It allows you to configure three distinct messages:

Request product reviews

Customer service email

Request seller feedback

The requests can be personalized and fine-tuned to make more resonating with the customers. Lastly, the tool sends immediate notifications on negative reviews through email or SMS. This allows you to act on the feedback and rethink marketing strategies. Also, the pricing of FeedbackExpress is flexible and solely depends on the emails needed monthly. For a business that’s just rolling out, 1,000 emails may be enough at a modest cost of $20. If your business has been at the top tier on Amazon, 25,000 emails at $79 monthly can serve you well.

AMZFinder

This is another effective tool that comes with several great features. And, it is available without additional costs on 8 Amazon marketplaces. AMZFinder tool allows you to easily connect with your customer base and request them to share their experience with your products. Also, it makes things more convenient by dividing the functionalities into two: review management and request for feedback.

AMZFinder comes with features that allow you to craft personalized messages and emails to request reviews. And, these messages can be sent in multiple languages through different channels at the time of your choosing. This personalized touch goes further to provide an automated invoice functionality that sends invoices in adherence to different rules of various marketplaces.

Additionally, it allows you to track all the ASINs and reviews to better improve your reputation on Amazon. To track up to 50 ASINs, the plan will cost you $29.99 monthly. But, you could use a helium discount code for a 10% discount. If your business is quite big, you might need a plan of $169.99 monthly that allows you to track up to 2,000 ASINs. Be sure to have a great assessment of your business before settling on a plan.

Zonguru

You might want a comprehensive seller tool to help you with feedback management. Zonguru offers that. If you are shopping for a tool to assist you with this management and most aspects of your e-commerce, Zonguru is an ideal choice. While the tools might not be as powerful as the tools above, it offers great functionalities needed for your Amazon business. What are its features? Zonguru comes with emailing automation functionality and pre-designed templates that make it easier to follow up with customers. These templates are designed to encourage customers to leave product reviews and improve customer service. It allows for the personalization of emails with product logos and images and the messages can be sent at flexible timing. Lastly, it sends an immediate notification on negative feedback to allow you to act on them immediately and protect your business.

The pricing plan of this tool is $49 monthly with up to 100 emails and with a $199 monthly plan; you can send quite a significant number of emails. Tracking customer reviews and feedback is a vital aspect of every online business. These tools will make it easier for you and provide the data you need to remain competitive.