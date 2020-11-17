The Pro Secrets to a Good Golf Swing

Golf players are always trying to improve their techniques to become better golfers. Your score is one of the determinant factors that makes you level up and rank higher. However, to become a professional, you need to hone your skills. For instance, working on your swing is one of the most important things in golf. People think that there is a magic trick that will instantly improve their swing, but unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. To help you out, here are some of the best secrets that will help you improve your golf swing and play like a pro.

Hip Sway

At first, it might be difficult for you to control different parts of your body all at once. When you attempt to sway, you might tilt your whole body, which puts too much pressure on several body parts simultaneously, and as a result, you may lose control over the club. The trick is to sway your hips so that you shift your weight on your back foot only. This will help you move away from the ball while maintaining full control over the club. You will need an immense amount of control to achieve the perfect hip sway, but it is possible through practice.

Shoulder Tilt

Most people will advise you to tilt your body if you want to hit the ball precisely. However, turning your shoulder alone may not give you a satisfying outcome because you will need to tilt your shoulders as if you are trying to look at someone behind you. This is the fine line that separates amateur players from professionals.

Choose the Right Club

Most people underestimate the importance of choosing the right club when trying to improve their swing. To become a good player, the golf enthusiasts at Golf Insider UK recommend that you look for dedicated websites that will provide you with more insights on the right gear to purchase. For instance, drivers provide you with more room for errors when you mishit, which is why they are perfect for beginners. Moreover, they are flexible, so they will give you more time in case you have a slow swing. If you don’t know whether to get a wood or an iron club, hybrids can be the perfect choice for you; they combine the best of both worlds, giving you better swings with higher accuracy.

Hip Turn

Your upper body is probably responsible for most of the mistakes you make while playing. If you cut across the ball or hit a slice, it is because your arms and chest move at the wrong time or pace. You can adjust that by controlling the position of your hip so that it turns before your upper body starts swinging.

Acceleration

Acceleration is needed while hitting the ball. However, you must know in which direction to hit so you can control the speed and not the other way around. If you try to accelerate without knowledge, you will end up doing jerky movements. Moreover, it is important to understand that gravity creates the needed acceleration when you swing the club downward. All you will need to do is to keep going without stopping the club upon collision. You should let it flow and swing through the ball to have a clean hit.

Knees Flexion

To hit the ball solidly, you need to know which parts of your body to move, flex, or straighten. It’s imperative to know how to stabilize your body to avoid sudden movements that knock you off-center. Most people think the head stabilizes the body; this is not true because stability comes from your knees. Keep both knees flexed so they can act as shock-absorbents to produce a smooth swing.

Casting the Club

The way your hands move while casting the club is crucial. Your arms and wrists should be straight while swinging, and they shouldn’t do anything except holding the club. Additionally, keep them relaxed, so you do not slow down the swing. The bottom line is that you need to maintain a firm and flexible grip that doesn’t affect the strength nor the speed of your swing.

Perfecting your golf swing is the first step to becoming a pro player. Therefore, it’s important to go over the above tips carefully and practice them during your next golfing session. If you keep working on controlling your body, you will be able to move freely without losing your balance. Over time, you will notice that both your swing and overall performance are improving significantly.