Buying an Exercise Bike? Here’s What to Keep in Mind

Exercise bikes are a great way to get into that fitness routine without having to go to the gym. Not only are they compact and easy to set up, but they also come integrated with extra features for better workout results. Most people who sign up for a gym membership fall somewhere along the way, and they fail to achieve their fitness goals.

When looking for the best exercise bikes, one may be overwhelmed by the numerous types in the market, each being advertised with exceptional benefits and all—especially these days when coronavirus is making people stay at home and find new ways to exercise. However, before you get fazed, here is what to keep in mind when looking for the right exercise bike.

Weight Limit

All exercise bikes come with a weight limit. Each bike is designed with a maximum weight that it can handle, beyond which it becomes dangerous for users. When looking for the best bike, you might need to check your weight first then shop for the equipment that is within your weight class.

In most gyms is where you will find exercise bikes with a high weight capacity ranging from 350 pounds all the way up to 500 pounds. Most of these machines are designed to be used constantly and by heavier persons. Weight limits are meant to keep the user safe and preserve the integrity of the different bike parts.

You also need to consider how much the exercise bike weighs. This is especially important if you will be changing its position and moving it around. A heavier bike will be more stable and safe, while a light bike might be wobbly and cause injury while using it.

Check The Features

The market is full of recumbent, upright, and spinning bikes in all manner of color, weight class, and features, with some marketed as better than others. According to most reviews, there are basic features that any exercise bike must-have. A good bike should have adequate resistance control that is easy to adjust. Resistance control allows users to use different workout levels.

Ensure that the display is straightforward, easy to use, and has controls conveniently located. The seat should also be adjustable to allow you to take a comfortable position in relation to the handlebars, which should have an adequate grip. Product warranties, return policy, and shipping should also be clear. Additional features are typical for pricier models. These include heart rate monitor, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, magnetic resistance, customized workout programs, and performance tracking.

Accessories

Accessories on exercise bikes are meant to give you the maximum comfort when training. Though they might be viewed as luxuries, some are actually necessary features that make your training an enjoyable experience. Be on the lookout for bikes with water bottle holders, smartphone docks, and cooling fans.

Some bikes have in-built speakers to enhance your workout music experience. If you have that great workout routine that you would want to follow on your bike as you exercise, be on the lookout for equipment that has iPhone holders. Some bikes come complete with the ability to track your performance and present it to you in a digital format on your phone or tablet.

Safety

Just as with any other fitness equipment, exercise bikes should be used safely. Most bikes have movable parts that may injure users and other people in the vicinity of the bike. Every year, thousands of accidents and incidents are reported involving children and exercise bikes. Some recumbent bikes, for instance, have a flywheel that has a chain to aid the rotational movement. If this chain snaps and gets loose, it could injure users and other people around the bike.

It is also important to carefully read and follow all the set-up instructions. If you are using your exercise bike at home, look out for one with safety locks. Use the bike away from children and always keep it away from their reach.

Noise

For those looking for an ultimate immersive workout, noise might be a factor to consider. Depending on the make and workout, some exercise bikes produce more noise than others. Increasing the resistance levels, for instance, might lead to more noise from the bike. This is because, under high resistance, you will be pedaling harder and pushing against the breeze.

Therefore, the noise might be a bother if you want to listen to TV or music while working out. Exercise bikes come in all sizes and shapes. With most exercise bikes equipped with standard features, the final decision will ultimately be a matter of budget and preference. If you are undecided, use the above tips to guide your decision.