Seven Lakes High School Cheer Chosen as a National Spotlight Team

KATY [October 09, 2020] – Cheer fans across the United States voted and after 108,000 votes were tallied, the final results are in! Out of 550 cheer teams nominated from across the country, the Katy Independent School District Seven Lakes High School (SLHS) Spartan Cheer Team is now one of four fan-favorite high school groups, and one college program, to be recognized as a 2020 Cheerleaders Choice: School Spirit Spotlight Winner by Varsity TV. The SLHS Spartan Cheer Team will be highlighted in several exclusive in-depth features set to be released in Spring 2021.

“Our Spartans Cheerleaders are most deserving of this recognition and it is proof that their hard work does pay off,” said Varsity Cheer Coach Amy Weaston. “To join five other highly admired cheer teams in the U.S. in receiving this recognition is a true honor and a testament that we can ‘reach for the stars,’” added Weaston.

As part of the SLHS Cheer Team nomination submission package, the group highlighted creative uplifting approaches toward their fellow Spartans, as well as their recent focus to motivate their school community “to pursue greatness.” Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the cheer squad has made it a priority to continue supporting students and area groups through their mentorship approach. The SLHS Spartan Cheer Team will head off to the NCA High School Nationals scheduled for January 2021 in Dallas, TX.