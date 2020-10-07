Flower Vault Reopened Houston Location October 3

Houstonians will have beautiful content this fall at the new MKT in The Heights

Flower Vault, a pop-up offering flower-themed installations for beautiful self-service photography, is pleased to announce its new location opened in The MKT in The Heights on October 3. After “wintering” the pandemic of 2020 via closure, the Insta- famous company brought its most popular backgrounds back to Houston.

“Our installations are multi-dimensional, beautiful, and interesting, so we think people will be very excited after hunkering down for months during the pandemic,” said Robbie Forrest, owner.

Located at 600 N Shepherd, Ste 18 (located in the new MKT shopping center), the pop-up will be open Fridays through Sundays. Current backgrounds are only to the end of the year. Holiday focused elements will be available starting in November. Tickets are $20 per person, and kids ten and under are free with their parent. Pets on leash require a $10 pet ticket. Guests share the space with one another (with new COVID-19 precautions in place) for 30 minutes of self-service photography and fun. Guests take their own pictures or bring a photographer. All tickets are non-refundable and may be purchased on flowervault.com. Walk-ins are welcome depending availability, although cash is not accepted. Private rental is also available.

Flower Vault is a self-service photography studio pop-up providing flower-themed, Instagrammable rooms for snapping the picture everyone wants.