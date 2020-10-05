In as much as we bet for fun and pleasure, no one feels excited losing a bet. Nearly every bettor has some sort of strategy even if the strategy involves guessing what to do next. In 1891, Charles Wells, an English man arrived at the casino at Monte Carlo with 10,000 francs. Within a short period of time, we made over a million in betting. He retired for a few months to relish his accomplishment, then returned and proceeded to win another million francs. Unfortunately, he would quit while he was ahead. He returned the next year and lost it all. Many studied his play and tried to emulate him after his loss and they couldn’t succeed. He then confessed before he died that he had no strategy he was working with, rather his winnings were attributable to an amazing run of luck.

When it comes to soccer betting, a bettor needs to be disciplined in order to be successful in the betting business as a disciplined bettor has strategies he or she works with. There are countless stories of bettors who have the habit of switching from one betting system to another with the aim of making fast profits. Many of them give up if the system does not produce what they expected, and end up losing their betting funds. One of the things that typically separates successful and professional bettors is the betting strategy employed. Some digital platforms such as csgobetting offer one of the best soccer betting strategies which could be seen when a bettor read a full guide on the steps involved in placing a bet. In order to be successful when placing a bet, listed below are some successful strategies that should be considered when placing a bet.

Accumulator Bets

One of the best known betting strategies is the accumulator bet which is popular among beginners. Accumulator bet entails a combination of single events and consolidates them into one bet, and steps on placing such bets could be seen when one read full guide on the betting platform. The major advantage of this strategy is that the different odds for each event are multiplied and thus combined odds are drastically high and could yield a good profit. The major disadvantage of this strategy is that, once a single event from the selection losses, the entire bet is lost. Accumulator betting can be played with all different types of bets like halftime/fulltime, scorecast/wincast, handicap or double chance bets.

Double Chance Betting Strategy

With a double chance bet, a bettor can double chances to win. In this strategy, one can et on two outcomes of a game. The only condition in this game is that the sport one is betting on must have three different possible outcomes (e.g Win, Draw or Loss). Compared to the accumulator bet where a bettor will bet on only one of the three outcomes, in a double chance bet, a bettor bets on two and reduces the risk. The disadvantage of this strategy is that odds are lower when compared to the regular accumulator bet odds.

Value Bets Strategy

Value bets are a type of strategy in which the bettor places a bet on a match only when there is a significant difference between the odds that the bet is placed and the odds with which it was actually determined.

HALF TIME/FULL TIME Strategy

This strategy combines the result of the first half and the final result. This strategy also belongs to the double bet category. The only difference is, that at these bets, you bet on both the standing at half time as well as the result after the full-time. A half-time/full-time bet is only successful if a bettor predicted the half-time standing and the full-time result correctly.

This betting strategy is a nice and simple betting strategy in which a bettor has to figure out if the score during a game was higher or lower than the expected score. It entails betting on the total number of goals/points at the end of a match. This strategy does not only apply to football, but for other sports like basketball, tennis, etc.

Half Time Result:

The half time result option is similar to the result at the end of each half and a bettor can choose between home win, draw and away win.

Handicap



This strategy applies when one expects his or her favorite team to win with good points. The bettor simply gives the weaker team an advantage which is termed handicap and expects the favorite team to overcome the advantage.

There are many other options such as the first to score, leagues champions and so on.However, the above list includes the most popular markets that are covered by just about any bookmaker.The strategies outlined above could help a bettor enjoy his or her soccer betting experience significantly as these are stated when a bettor read full guide of soccer betting.