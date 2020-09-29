Library’s Podcast Club Focuses On Ghosts In October

The Podcast Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will focus on “Ghosts & Spirits” in October. Since the library buildings are currently not open to the public, the Podcast Club meeting will take place online via Zoom/WebEx, so listeners throughout the area can participate from the comfort and safety of home.

Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.

The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, October 22, beginning at 7:00 pm. A link to the Zoom/WebEx meeting will be emailed to all who register.

A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:

§ “Episode 15: Death-Related Holidays with Tyler Cunningham” – Death, et seq (31 minutes). In this episode, produced with students from the Funeral & Cemetery Law class at Wake Forest University, third-year law student Tyler Cunningham discusses death-related holidays including Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, Famadihana, and Chuseok.

§ “Episode 143: Inside Information” – Lore (36 minutes). Some of the oldest and most popular parts of folklore are the ghost stories. Whether told around a campfire, or read about in the safety a well-lit room, they are always fun, and often chilling. But there’s so much more to ghosts than wispy visions and rattling chains.

§ “The Sisters Fox – They Talked to Dead People” – Stuff You Missed in History Class (30 minutes). In 1848, the Fox family began hearing strange noises, and sisters Maggie and Kate started communicating with spirits. They built a career as mediums, and today they are credited with launching the modern spiritualist movement. But was it all a hoax?

§ “The Secret Language of the Universe with Laura Lynne Jackson” – Life, Death and the Space Between (35 minutes). Laura is a psychic medium, who has been reading professionally for more than 20 years. She currently serves as a Windbridge Certified Research Medium with the Windbridge Institute for Applied Research in Human Potential and is also a certified medium with the Forever Family Foundation. Laura has a fascinating perspective on interpreting signs and reading through the subtleties. In this episode, hear about the following: three distinct forces where signs come from; how discrete some signs can be and how to decode them; the meaning of numbers; and separating a “download” from a thought. If you have ever wondered if something was a sign or not, definitely give this episode a listen.

§ “Episode 5: Scones” – The Residuals (38 minutes). Emily & Joy listen to Anessa share some of her first ghostly encounters in Houston and Atlanta. Buckle up, it is about to get seriously spooky!

§ “How Ouija Boards Work” – Stuff You Should Know (39 minutes). Although most people who have used Ouija boards do not believe they are communicating with the beyond, there is something mysterious about how it works. In this episode, learn the ins and outs of the popular parlor game that sprang directly from the 19th-century spiritualism movement.

The Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).