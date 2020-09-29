Libraries Welcome Fall With Special Online Performance Of “The Wizard Of Oz”

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will kick off the fall season with a special online Fall Festival event for families. Enjoy a virtual performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” performed by Bright Star Theatre, on Saturday, October 17. A link to the video performance will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar of virtual programs (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) so that families can enjoy the event from the comfort and safety of home.

In this fun event, follow comedic duo Lenny and Mabel down the yellow brick road to the land of Oz and meet all of your favorite characters along the way! Gain courage with the Cowardly Lion, take heart with the Tin Man, and find your wits with the Scarecrow in this fun retelling of the L. Frank Baum classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Fall Festival craft packets will be available for pick-up at the First Colony Branch Library beginning Monday, October 12, while supplies last. Some of the activities may be downloaded from the calendar listing and printed at home. Inside each craft packet is an activity book, a tree activity, and a sun/leaf project. A video on how to complete the craft activities will be posted on the FBCL online calendar on the day of the event.

This event is made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library.

The online performance can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the program on the date listed.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries Communication Office at 281-633-4734.