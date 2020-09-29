Libraries Host Online Program On Evictions During Covid-19

Fort Bend County Libraries, in conjunction with the Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, will hold a special online program, “Evictions During COVID-19: Know Your Rights,” on Thursday, October 22, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. This program will be live-streamed online; it will NOT be in person.

Richard Amagwula, a staff attorney with the Earl Carl Institute, will talk about current laws relative to eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The session will include a detailed overview of what tenants can expect if they are facing eviction. Learn about tenants’ rights, as well as possible remedies for the situation.

Amagwula currently serves as a staff attorney for the Opal Mitchell Lee Property Preservation Project (OMLPPP) at the Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy, Inc. In this role, he provides advice and counsel to clients in landlord-tenant disputes, property-tax issues, non-profit formation/governance, and various other property issues.

A member of the State Bar of Texas, Amagwula is also an active member of the Houston Young Lawyers Association.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.