Learn About The National Novel-Writing Month Challenge At Libraries’ Online Program

In preparation for National Novel-Writing Month in November, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special, 2-part “NaNoWriMo Prep-tober 2020” workshop to introduce aspiring writers to the NaNoWriMo challenge. The workshop will be live-streamed on Thursdays, October 8 and 29, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, via Zoom/WebEx.

Established in 1999, National Novel Writing Month is a creative-writing project designed to empower and inspire vibrant creativity among aspiring writers, who are encouraged to write 50,000 words of a novel in the 30 days of November. More than 250 novels that began as a result of the initiative have been published through traditional publishing houses; some of those novels include Sara Gruen’s Water for Elephants, Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus, and Rainbow Rowell’s Fangirl.

Staff from the libraries’ Adult Services department will provide an overview of the writing initiative and how it works. Get tips on brainstorming, developing plot outlines for the big picture, and creating characters and scene cards. Participants will be able to explore different planning methods, exchange tips and ideas, and network with other participants.

This online workshop is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.