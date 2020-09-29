Katy ISD Accepting Name Nominations for Early Childhood Intervention Program’s New Location

KATY [September 28, 2020] – Katy Independent School District is now accepting name nominations for the former rodeo pavilion located in the District’s administrative complex at 6301 S. Stadium Lane. This building, formerly used for Rodeo events and FFA competitions, will be repurposed to become a new home for Project Teach Your Kids Early, also known as Project TYKE, which is part of the district’s Special Education Early Childhood Intervention Program. During the March 30 board meeting, a new design plan for the former pavilion was approved by the Katy ISD Board of Trustees

Individuals interested in submitting a name are asked to review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed Nomination for Naming a New School or Facility Form – L.D. Robinson Pavilion, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:



By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org

By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming

Personal delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC)

School & Community Engagement

6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494