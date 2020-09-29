Game Enthusiasts Invited To Libraries’ Online Event

Fort Bend County Libraries will host an online edition of the game “A Fake Artist Goes to New York” on Wednesday, October 7, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. This event will be live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx; it will NOT be in person.

“A Fake Artist Goes to New York” is a hidden-role game that is centered around a collaborative drawing. In the game, all but one player – the “fake artist” – knows what the drawing prompt is. The fake artist has to be convincing enough to trick the real artists into thinking he/she knows the prompt, and the real artists have to be subtle enough to keep the fake artist from guessing the prompt. Points are awarded to players who successfully carry out their parts.

For a summary of the game and its rules, see www.ultraboardgames.com/a-fake-artist-goes-to-new-york/game-rules.php

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library (281-342-4455).