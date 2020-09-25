Dine Out and Help Out Galveston Non-Profits

Encore! Dine Out for Charity event is extended through Oct. 11

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 25, 2020) – Thanks to Tropical Storm Beta, Dine Out for Charity got a slow start. However, in recent days, participating restaurants report wide community support for the event and have decided to extend the program through Oct. 11.

The Texas Restaurant Association – Galveston Chapter in partnership with Yaga’s Entertainment launched the event Sept. 21 with the support of sponsors the Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Galveston County Daily News.

“The idea is to offer a way to help Galveston’s restaurant industry and Galveston non-profits which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic,” Yaga’s Entertainment president and local restaurateur Mike Dean said. “The charities that will benefit from this event are key to the health and well-being of members in our community who have also been hard hit by the pandemic.”

Non-profit beneficiaries of Dine Out for Charity include The Grand 1894 Opera House, Teen Health Center, Inc., Galveston County Food Bank, Family Services Center of Galveston County, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.

Here’s how it works. Each participating restaurant will offer three lunch and three dinner menu items with a donation amount added to it. The donations will range from $1 to $5. When a patron orders one of those special menu items, the donation is automatically collected for distribution to the charities. Those who wish to choose a particular charity or increase the donation amount can access a QR code to do so.

“We look forward to generating business for island restaurants and raising much-needed funds for non-profits,” Texas Restaurant Association – Galveston Chapter President James Clark said. “We’re heading out of the summer season into a fall with no special events on the horizon. Given the great support we’ve seen from the Galveston community and our loyal visitors over the last couple of months, we have high hopes for the success of this event.”

For more information about the event and for the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants, visit txrestaurant.org/events/dine-out-charity.