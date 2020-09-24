The Houston Symphony announces October concert programs for its Classical, Bank of America POPS, and BBVA Family Series as in-person performances for subscribers and weekly livestreaming to ticketed home audiences continue. The lineup offers such audience favorites as Haydn’s Piano Concerto No. 11 with pianist George Li, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with violinist James Ehnes, and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, alongside inspirational new works by contemporary composers like Anna Clyne, Philip Herbert, and Gabriela Ortiz. Part of the BBVA Family Series, Ghosts, Ghouls & Goblins gives families a chance to celebrate Halloween with a kid-friendly morning concert. Halloween-loving adults can enjoy an evening of spooky classics from thrilling films and the orchestral repertoire, as part of the Bank of America POPS Series. So, we wanted to share the details we have in the attached press release.