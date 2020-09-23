Libraries Present Genealogy & Local History Programs Online

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library in Richmond. Library staff will present two online programs in October for family-history researchers and local-history buffs.

These online, pre-recorded videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the programs on the dates listed.

On Monday, October 5, Carol Beauchamp will present “Family-History Research: Civil War Pension Records.” Find out how to search for U.S. Civil-War ancestors by using databases, websites, and military records. Learn how and where to obtain copies of compiled service records and pensions for both Union and Confederate soldiers. Databases such as Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, and Fold3 will be discussed, as well as other resources in the Genealogy and Local History department of the library.

On Monday, October 12, Genealogy and Local History Department manager Daniel Sample will present “Fort Bend County Legends: The Catwoman & Other Stories.” Learn about the legend of The Catwoman of Fort Bend County.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).