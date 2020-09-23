Libraries Host “Social Security & Medicare” Presentation Online

Andrew Hardwick, a Metropolitan Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration, will present an online, live-streamed presentation on “Social Security & Medicare 101” on Wednesday, October 14, beginning at 2:00 pm. The program will be live-streamed via Zoom.

Hardwick will provide an overview of the Social Security program. Learn how and when to apply for retirement benefits and Medicare, and the differences between Medicare and Medicaid. He will also discuss survivor and disability benefits and retirement planning. Learn how early retirement affects one’s benefits and how to get the most from one’s benefits. Hardwick will also demonstrate online tools that are available on the Social Security Administration’s website.

Those participating in this presentation may want to set up a “my Social Security” account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and print out a Social Security Statement before the class so that Hardwick may address any questions they have.

Hardwick has worked in public affairs for the Social Security Administration since 2001, and has won numerous communication awards during that time. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a master’s degree in psychology.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.