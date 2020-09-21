Houston Grand Opera Presents Live from The Cullen with Reginald Smith, Jr.

Virtual recital features the phenomenal baritone and HGO Studio alum Reginald Smith, Jr.

What: Houston Grand Opera presents this month’s Live from The Cullen Recital Series performance.On October 9, viewers will be transported to the Wortham Theater Center’s Cullen Theater for a performance by baritone Reginald Smith, Jr., an HGO Studio alum known for his outstanding stage presence and passionate performances. Smith will be accompanied by Richard Bado, director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO.

Who: Baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. has been lauded as a “passionate performer” (New York Times) with an “electric, hall-filling” (The Baltimore Sun), and “thrillingly dramatic” (Opera News) voice that is “one of the most exciting baritone sounds to come along in years” (Opera News). In January 2020, he sang the role of Amonasro in Houston Grand Opera’s production of Aida. He made his much-anticipated debut at the Metropolitan Opera as Jim in Porgy and Bess to open the 2019-20 season. He is a Grand Finals winner of the 2015 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and a graduate of the Houston Grand Opera Studio.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an alumnus of the HGO Studio (1984–85), Richard Bado is director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO. He made his professional conducting debut in 1989 leading Houston Grand Opera’s acclaimed production of Show Boat at the newly restored Cairo Opera House in Egypt.

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

7:30 p.m. C.T.

Where: Stream for free through Marquee TV’s website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms.

Tariff: Free

Houston Grand Opera presents the Live from The Cullen Recital Series featuring Reginald Smith, Jr. this October.