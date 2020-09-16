Katy ISD Seeks Parent Volunteers for Instructional Material Selection

KATY [September 16, 2020] – Calling all interested Katy Independent School District parents! The 2021-2022 school year is beginning to shape up, and Katy ISD is preparing. As part of that preparation, the District is looking for parent volunteers to serve on a virtual committee to review and select new instructional materials for several classroom courses. The courses include:

Pre-Kindergarten (English)

Pre-Kindergarten (Spanish)

Advanced Placement (AP) US History

Anatomy & Physiology

College Prep Math

Computer Science Courses

“Parents selected to be part of the committee will need to commit approximately two hours each day for three days throughout the month of October to review the materials and to provide their input,” said Nakia Coy, Director of Federal Programs and External Funding. “Parents will work alongside teachers and curriculum personnel to select instructional materials that will contribute to a high-quality curriculum that meets the educational goals and objectives of Katy ISD,” added Dr. Christine Caskey, Katy ISD Chief Academic Officer.

Due to COVID-19, the review process will be conducted virtually. Parents interested in volunteering for the Instructional Material Review Committee should complete the following form by Friday, September 25: https://tinyurl.com/PROC2021.