Katy student to represent MRHS at TCA

A student from Katy, Texas is representing Morton Ranch HS at the Texas Challenge Academy (TCA) in Eagle Lake, Texas. TCA is a program of the Texas Military Department and National Guard Bureau. We recognize students who excel in academics and demonstrate character, leadership, and determination while enrolled in our program. Texas Challenge Academy would like to congratulate Omar Acosta for successfully completing all state requirements to graduate with a high school diploma. He is the first cadet of class 2020-1 to complete all state requirements. We cordially invite you to read our attached certificate.