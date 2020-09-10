Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston joins in Readiness Day, part of National Preparedness Month in September  

Boys & Girls Clubs of America promotes nationwide participation to emphasize safety and readiness

HOUSTON, September 10, 2020 –Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) just participated in Readiness Day, part of National Preparedness Month (NPM) with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the federal government, in which Clubs focus on emergency preparedness. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year, with the 2020 theme of “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

September brings even more heightened awareness about safety and preparedness, as our nation is six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and September is historically the most active hurricane month.

Throughout Houston, Boys & Girls Clubs staff and members took part in several drills, exercises and activities to enlighten and educate about emergency preparedness. These were held during after-school programs and in Blue Labs, the new learning center concept recently launched by BGCGH.

Hands-on actions that students focused on in the Clubs included: fire drills, shelter-in-place exercises, Covid-19 prevention and creation of safety posters. Staff leaders also emphasized preparedness for weather events and internet safety, which presents challenges due to scams and online predators. The goal of Readiness Day was for youth to think about what it means to be prepared and to understand how important safety is in everyday activities as well as in times of crisis.

Staff-specific activities included reviews of AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and CPR training and a safety supply audit to ascertain what equipment is on hand and where it is stored. In a previous Blue Labs parent orientation, safety protocol, including cyber safety, was covered.

“As students return to our Clubs this month for in-person programming, we continue to emphasize safety, our number one priority. As a tie-in with National Preparedness Month, our Club members and staff participated in exercises covering diverse emergency scenarios,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO. “The tools provided on Readiness Day reinforce best practices in emergency preparedness for Club members, their families and the community.”

For overall preparedness, the federal government provides helpful guidelines for families to follow from week to week, including:

Week 1: Make A Plan

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

Week 2: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Week 3: Prepare for Disasters

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.

Week 4: Teach Youth About Preparedness

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston programming and its mission, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 26,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $10 per school year and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. For more information, visit our website www.bgcgh.org At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!