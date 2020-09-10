Baldemar Rodriguez Leads the Alley Theatre’s Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Celebration Includes Readings from High-Profile Special Guests

Baldemar Rodriguez Guía al Alley Theatre en la Celebración Nacional del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

La Celebración Incluye Interpretaciones de Invitados Especiales de Alto Perfil

HOUSTON, TX – From September 15 through October 15, the Alley Theatre will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of online events. Baldemar Rodriguez, Manager of Community Partnerships, will lead the Alley’s celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

HOUSTON, TX – Comenzando el 15 de septiembre hasta el 15 de octubre, el Alley Theatre celebrara el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana con una serie de eventos en línea. Baldemar Rodriguez, Gerente de Asociaciones Comunitarias, guiara al Alley en la celebración Nacional del Mes de la Herencia Hispana.

“My mother would always say, ‘When you do something, hazlo con ganas y pasión…do it with desire and passion.’ And that is what we have been doing at Alley Theatre for the past several months,” said Baldemar Rodriguez. “Our entire staff has been hard at work connecting with the Houston community while providing a virtual platform to feature local and national Latinx artists and community members with their stories, music, and culture. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, I can’t express enough how excited and proud I feel to have the opportunity to be a leader in the path towards artistic recovery for our community.”

<<Mi madre siempre me decía, < cuando hagas algo, hazlo con ganas y pasión > y eso es lo que hemos estado haciendo en el Alley Theatre estos últimos meses,>> dice Baldemar Rodríguez. <<Todo nuestro personal ha estado trabajando duro conectando a la comunidad de Houston mientras proporciona una plataforma virtual para presentar a artistas locales y nacionales Latinos y miembros de la comunidad con sus historias, música y cultura. En celebración del Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana, no puedo expresar lo emocionado y orgulloso que me siento al tener la oportunidad de guiar el camino hacia la recuperación artística de nuestra comunidad.>>

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, members of Houston’s Latinx community will share stories that they have written to celebrate their heritage. These stories were created throughout the summer during the Primer Borrador (First Draft) residency as a part of the Alley’s El Zócalo initiative. El Zócalo was created three seasons ago to celebrate, grow, and interact with Houston’s diverse Latinx culture and artistic community. Rodriguez has led the program since early 2020 and brought the program online this summer with Primer Borrador (First Draft). Primer Borrador (First Draft) featured a hybrid of online video modules paired with synchronous, bi-weekly Zoom lessons that guide members of the community in developing, writing, and presenting stories that celebrate their heritage.

Durante el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana, miembros de la comunidad Latina de Houston compartirán historias que han escrito para celebrar su patrimonio. Estas historias fueron creadas este verano durante la residencia de “Primer Borrador” (“First Draft”) como parte de la iniciativa de El Zócalo del Alley. El Zócalo fue creado hace tres temporadas para celebrar, crecer e interactuar con la diversa cultura de la comunidad Latina en Houston. Rodriguez ha guiado el programa desde principios de 2020 y lanzo el programa virtual este verano con “Primer Borrador” (“First Draft”). “Primer Borrador” (“First Draft”) destaca una serie de videos en línea con lecciones por Zoom cada dos semana que guiaron a miembros de la comunidad en desarrollar, escribir y presentar sus historias que celebran su patrimonio.

Stories from Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border by Octavio Solis, playwright of Quixote Nuevo, will be read by Houston-area actors and special guests. Special guests include Texas Representative Christina Morales (District 145), Houston Council Member Robert Gallegos, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Precinct 2, and media personality Tony Diaz. The readings from Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border will be filmed and distributed on the Theatre’s website and social media weekly during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border is published by City Lights Books.

Historias de Retablos: “Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border” (“Retablos: Historias de una vida vivida a lo largo de la frontera”) de Octavio Solís, escritor de “Quixote Nuevo”, serán leídos por actores e invitados especiales. Los invitados especiales incluyen a la Representante Estatal Christina Morales (Distrito 145), Miembro del Consejo de la Ciudad Robert Gallegos, Miembro de la Comisión del Condado de Harris Adrian García – Recinto 2 y la personalidad de los medios Tony Díaz. Las lecturas de “Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border” serán grabadas y distribuidas en el sitio web del teatro y los medios sociales semanalmente durante el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana. “Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border” es publicado por City Lights Books.

The Alley’s staff members will play a key role in the Theatre’s month-long celebration. Staff members will virtually read books to children at Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans’ Early Childhood Development Center as a part of a continued partnership. The books the staff will read are provided by Arte Público Press, which is a local organization at the University of Houston dedicated to bringing Hispanic literature to mainstream audiences.

El personal del Alley Theatre desempeñara un papel clave en la celebración del mes del teatro. El personal leerá libros en español virtualmente a niños en el Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans’ Early Childhood Development Center (Centro de Desarrollo de Niñez Temprana de la Asociación Para el Avance de Mexicanos-Americanos) como parte de una asociación continua. Los libros leídos por el personal son proporcionados por Arte Público Press, una organización local de la Universidad de Houston dedicada a llevar literatura Hispana a la audiencia principal.

The Theatre’s weekly #AskTheAlley Instagram series will resume its schedule on September 15 and amplify the voices of Latinx employees at the Alley. #AskTheAlley occurs every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT and allows patrons to connect with the staff by asking questions to learn about their careers. Patrons can participate in #AskTheAlley by following the Alley at www.instagram.com/alleytheatre.

La serie semanal de Instagram #AskTheAlley del teatro resumirá su calendario el 15 de septiembre para amplificar las voces de los empleados Latinos del Alley. #AskTheAlley sucede cada martes de 11 a.m a 1 p.m. CT y permite a la audiencia del teatro conectarse con el personal haciendo preguntas para aprender acerca de sus carreras. La audiencia puede participar en #AskTheAlley siguiendo al Alley en www.instagram.com/alleytheatre.

A full list of events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month will be updated on the Alley’s website at alleytheatre.org/ElZocalo-NHHM.

Una lista completa de eventos celebrando el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana será actualizada en el sitio web del Alley en alleytheatre.org/ElZocalo-NHHM.