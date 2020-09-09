Repsol Underwrites Bayou Land Conservancy’s Adult Education Program This Fall  

Houston, TX – April 30, 2019 – Bayou Land Conservancy (BLC) is proud to partner with global multi-energy company Repsol to underwrite their 15th Spring Creek Greenway (SCGW) Ambassador Program class. The SCGW Ambassador program is BLC’s free adult environmental education program. The program is offered twice a year with five classes held on weeknights and weekends. Ambassadors-in-training learn about the unique features of the local flora and fauna, access points on the Greenway, how to build and maintain trails, and how land conservation benefits them and their community. After completing the program, ambassadors have a better understanding of what’s in their backyard, how to protect and preserve the greenway, and the many ways to get involved in the wonderful work that BLC does.

Repsol is a global multi-energy company committed to building a more sustainable energy future for society. The company is present throughout the energy value chain and operates in more than 34 countries, with a local office in The Woodlands, Texas. In 2019, Repsol became the first energy company in the world to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

“Repsol is proud to work with Bayou Land Conservancy to engage the community in protecting the local environment, especially our waterways,” said Woody Pace, Director of the Repsol Houston Office. “As a company committed to sustainability throughout our business, we look forward to supporting the Spring Creek Greenway Ambassador Program to preserve the unique biodiversity and natural beauty of our region today and for future generations.”

As the only local land trust protecting the waterways that feed into Lake Houston, a source of drinking water for millions, BLC is dedicated to continuing to educate the community about ways they can make a difference at home. Growing the program in Harris and Montgomery County has been a goal of the organization since beginning the program in 2014 according to BLC’s Executive Director Jill Boullion. “Repsol’s partnership will allow us to expand the reach of the Ambassador program to more people in the community. As more adults become aware of the benefits of land conservation in our daily lives, we can engage in more meaningful work that impacts all of us. Since the program began in 2014, we’ve had more than 250 people go through this training and we are excited to watch it grow thanks to Repsol’s partnership.”

The fall training begins with a mandatory orientation on the evening of Thursday, September 24. Due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19, BLC will offer this class via Zoom video conference. The program will also be limited to 15 participants to ensure safe social distancing practices. All other training classes will be held on Saturdays and outdoors at BLC’s many preserves in the Houston region. Classes are taught by SCGW Ambassador Alumni, BLC volunteers, and Texas Master Naturalists. For more details on the program or to register for the upcoming training, visit

https://www.bayoulandconservancy.org/ambassador-program

About Bayou Land Conservancy: Bayou Land Conservancy is a community-sponsored land preservation organization working to permanently protect land in the Houston region since 1996. Bayou Land Conservancy preserves land along streams for flood control, clean water, and wildlife. We envision a protected network of green spaces that connect people to nature.