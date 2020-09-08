Katy ISD Welcomes Students Back for In-Person Instruction  

Almost six months after closing campuses due to the COVID-19 shutdown, today, the Katy Independent School District welcomed nearly 41,000 students back for in-person instruction. Learners enrolled at Katy ISD’s newest elementary school, McElwain Elementary, were especially excited to see their friends and teachers as well as their brand-new elementary school. The state of the art facility, named after the District’s former architect, Peter McElwain, supports the unparalleled learning environment for which Katy ISD is known. At the same time, on the opposite side of the district, Katy ISD also opened a new secondary school, Jordan High School. The District’s ninth high school is named after one of the first pioneering families in the community, the Jordan family, who set out to create a better future by securing farming homestead in the area.

“It’s exciting to have so many of our students back in our schools for in-person instruction,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ken Gregorski. “A lot of work has gone into preparing for this day. Safety will always be at the forefront of everything we do as we continue to provide high-quality education and learning experiences to every single Katy ISD student, whether they are here on campuses, or enrolled in our Katy Virtual Academy program,” added Gregorski.

Of Katy ISD’s nearly 84,000 students, approximately 40,500 have returned to schools for the first grading period, while 43,000 students have opted to remain in virtual instruction for that time period.

