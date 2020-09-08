Houston Grand Opera Presents 2020-2021 Studio Showcase  

What: The Houston Grand Opera Studio presents its annual Studio Showcase on September 25 on HGO Digital.

Available on Marquee TV, the Showcase will feature a variety of scenes from history’s most beloved operas from current HGO Studio Artists at the Wortham Theater Center. The 2020–21 HGO Studio features 11 artists: six first-year artists and five returning artists.

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than 40 years, it has served promising singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Who: Participating HGO Studio artists include Lindsay Kate Brown, Blake Denson, Ricardo Garcia, Cory McGee, Raven McMillon, Alex Munger, Nicholas Newton, Sun-Ly Pierce, Bin Yu Sanford, William Guanbo Su, and Elena Villalón. Also featured is HGO Music Staff member Kevin Miller. This year’s program is directed by Kristine McIntyre.

When: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Stream for free through Marquee TV’s website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms.

Tariff: Free

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (68 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.