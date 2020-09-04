Katy ISD Students Return for In-Person Instruction

On Tuesday, September 8, the Katy Independent School District will be welcoming over 40,000+ students back to their designated campuses for the 2020-2021 school year. Opening its doors for the very first time will be McElwain Elementary School and Jordan High School, two projects made possible by the 2017 Bond.

Nearly 43,000 Katy ISD students have opted to remain in virtual instruction for the district’s first grading period.

What: Katy ISD Students Welcomed Back to School

Where: McElwain Elementary

6631 Greenwood Orchard

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

7:15 – 8:30 a.m.

7:40 – School doors will open