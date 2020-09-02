Big Bend National Park Extends Public Access Areas Ahead of Labor Day Weekend 

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from the National Park Service that they have increased their public access areas in Big Bend National Park to include the eastern park road to Rio Grande Village. With the eastern end of the park reopening, trails including the Boquillas Canyon trail will now be available for day use. Fourteen trails, overlooks and picnic areas will be open to the public with this expansion. Restrooms along the open route will also be open. This increase provides over 80 miles of roadway to drive and enjoy this unique National Park.

Locations within the Park that will remain closed include all campgrounds and campsites, including RV areas, the Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant, areas for river use, backcountry trails, the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry and all unpaved roads except to Dug Out Wells. The paved road to Castolon and Santa Elena Canyon will also remain closed.

Brewster County hotels and businesses are ready for Labor Day weekend and continue to follow CDC guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19. All businesses require a face covering for patrons, as well as their employees, and are practicing social distancing measures. Restaurants are open for dine-in with reduced occupancy levels and the option of to-go orders. Hotel accommodations, camping, and RV sites are available just outside the Park in the nearby communities of Study Butte, Terlingua, Lajitas, and Marathon. The Big Bend Ranch State Park also remains open for limited use.

Outfitters in the area are also prepared for increased visitation over the holiday weekend with safety considerations being the top priority. They are encouraging people planning to visit to call ahead now to reserve space for activities this weekend such as horseback riding, ziplining, golf outings and river trips. Most activities in the Big Bend area are still available to book over Labor Day weekend along with numerous stargazing opportunities in the dark skies certified areas throughout Brewster County.

Big Bend National Park is located in Brewster County, Texas which falls under a mandatory mask order in public places along with group size restrictions to 5 people or the size of your household – whichever is greater. As of today, Brewster County has less than 10 active COVID-19 cases.

For more information and the latest details on closures and openings, go to VisitBigBend.com.