Must-Have Dirt Bike Accessories for Safety and Riding Confidence

Dirt biking is an extreme sport. When rugged tracks test the toughest of bikers, accidents happen. Sometimes the biker gets hurt and sometimes the bike. However, certain dirt bike accessories keep the riding confidence intact by safeguarding the biker and the bike from accidents.

If you are into dirt biking, these accessories are your rescuers. Let us introduce you to the essential dirt bike accessories.

Hand Guards

Tearing a rough terrain in a forest on a chilly winter night can be a rousing idea, but the branches of trees and the cold wind can dampen your spirit. However, if you have handguards, you will not have to think twice before whizzing into the woods.

Handguards protect your fingers from branches, stones, debris, and chilly wind. And, if accidentally you collide with something or fall, they will protect the lever and your hands from getting injured.

So, even if you have sturdy gloves, you must invest in this bike accessory.

Pivot Levers

You might be an expert in riding a dirt bike, you may even have conquered the most challenging trails, but no rider is immune to crashing. And, if you fall, the lever of your bike will bear the maximum brunt.

When a bike crashes and its handlebar hits the ground, the lever gets bent or snapped. When you are in the middle of your ride, you will certainly want to avoid any crashes. So, to prevent this, you must make it a point to carry pivot levers in your backpack.

These levers replace the standard levers and on crashing, they turn over in the opposite direction. As they are spring-loaded, they snap right back into their initial position when you pull the bike up.

Chain Wax

Chain wax is the most important accessory for every biker because an improperly lubricated chain could snap anytime.

If you ride a bike without properly lubricating its chain, friction and heat will certainly damage the chain. This wax will help the chain to bear the heat and protect it from dirt and grime.

Skid Plates

If you like to ride on rough terrains, skid plates are necessary for you. Skid plates protect the underside of a bike from logs, rocks, and other elements of a rough trail.

So, if you do not want to bear expensive repairs, you must invest in quality skid plates.

Tool Kit

A tool kit is every rider’s faithful companion. It bails the rider out when his bike breaks in the middle of his ride.

Buying a mountable toolkit would be a worthy investment. You must invest in a waterproof gear bag to keep all your tools rust-free and dry. It should be sturdy and durable. Plus, it should have several compartments for tools to prevent clanging and rusting.

Gear Bags

Last but not least, a gear bag is an accessory no rider can do without.

You will always need a spacious gear bag to carry all your riding accessories. All the leading bike accessories brands manufacture various kinds of gear bags. Do your research to make sure you buy one that fits your needs.

The Bottom Line

You can thoroughly enjoy dirt biking only when you aren’t scared of the inevitable crashes. And, this can only happen if you have something to protect you on the biking trail. These dirt bike accessories are a strong defense against all the misfortunes that may happen on rough trails. So, equip your bike with all these dirt bike accessories and enjoy your love affair with dirt biking.