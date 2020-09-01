Katy ISD Introduces Employee COVID-19 Testing Site  

As the largest employer in the Katy area, the Katy Independent School District is prioritizing the health and safety of its 11,000+ staff by providing the necessary protection and resources to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Alongside District-wide enhanced safety protocols and a COVID-19 self-reporting app for staff and students, District employees now have access to a COVID-19 rapid testing site, thanks to its partnership with RediMD and UTMB-Galveston. The Katy ISD testing site is open to District staff only and operates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We want our Katy ISD employees to have a quick and convenient location where they can get tested, whether they have been exposed to a positive case or believe to have had close contact with someone experiencing symptoms,” said Lance Nauman, Director of Katy ISD’s Risk Management Department. “The testing site is located within the District, with a 48-hour turnaround time for results.”

The testing service is free of charge and no appointment is necessary. Individuals who can be tested include:

· Katy ISD employees potentially exposed to a positive case at work, or outside of work

· Katy ISD employees’ qualifying dependents under the Katy ISD Health Plan

· Katy ISD employees who are uninsured with Katy ISD (no family or spouses).

Testing takes place on a first come first serve basis. The Katy ISD COVID-19 Testing Facility is located at the Agriculture Sciences Center, 5825 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, Katy, TX 77493. For more information on Katy ISD Staff Resources, visit the Smart Restart Return to Work: Staff webpage.