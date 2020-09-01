Houston Grand Opera Announces New Launch Date and Cast Substitution for HGO Digital  

Live from The Cullen: Tamara Wilson to be released Friday, September 18

Soprano Raven McMillon to perform role of Peter in future world premiere of The Snowy Day and HGO Digital documentary on the work

Artistic Advisor of Austin Opera Timothy Myers Joins HGO Digital as Conductor of Vinkensport

HOUSTON – Sept. 1, 2020 – Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is announcing updates to the upcoming HGO Digital season.

HGO Digital will now launch on Friday, September 18 with the debut of the Live from The Cullen series, a recital featuring soprano Tamara Wilson and Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers on piano. Due to the possibility of Hurricane Laura impacting Houston, filming for her performance was postponed as Wilson and her family evacuated Houston. Her digital recital will be available to audiences for one month following its release on September 18.

“It was important to us that we kick off this new digital season with Tamara on the Cullen stage,” said HGO Managing Director Perryn Leech. “We are fortunate that our digital season allows us flexibility in scheduling as we could not think of a better voice to sing us into this new venture.

Joining the HGO Digital lineup as conductor of Vinkensport this season is Austin Opera Artistic Advisor Timothy Myers. Myers conducted HGO’s West Side Story in 2018, HGOco world premiere O Columbia in 2015, and HGO world premiere A Coffin in Egypt in 2014. He also served as music director for two HGOco world premieres, The Memory Stone and New Arrivals, both during the 2012-13 season.

In addition, soprano and first year HGO Studio Artist Raven McMillon will step into the role of Peter for the future world premiere of The Snowy Day and the HGO Digital documentary about the new work, to be released this December. Soprano Julia Bullock made the difficult decision to withdrawal from the role of Peter due to international travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very sad to announce my withdrawal from Houston Grand Opera’s upcoming world premiere of The Snowy Day,” said Julia Bullock. “While travel restrictions and precautions prevent me from traveling internationally for its workshop this fall, I am sustained by being able to provide an opportunity to another young, Black-identifying artist. I wish the cast and creative team all the best as they bring this new musical theater work into existence, and I hope to perform for Houston audiences again soon.”

“The Snowy Day was initially conceived in collaboration with Julia and her contributions to the production have been immense. While it is disappointing that she won’t be able to join us for the future world premiere, we know that Raven will bring Peter’s childhood wonder and adventure to life on stage,” said Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers.

A Baltimore native, McMillon received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in vocal performance at Carnegie Mellon University and completed her graduate degree at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Her opera credits include Adele in Die Fledermaus; the title role in Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears; Linfea in La Calisto; and Barbarina in Le nozze di Figaro. In addition to her opera credits, McMillon has also workshopped new roles such as Mary in Chiao’s The Secret Codes of Mary Bowser and Lucy in Picker’s Awakenings. She will make her in-person debut on the Wortham Stage in April 2021 as Sister Margaretta in The Sound of Music.

To learn more about HGO Digital and upcoming programs, visit HGO.org.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (68 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.