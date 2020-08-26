Regal To Resume Theatre Operations

Friday, August 28

WHO: Richard Grover, Vice President of Communications at Regal

WHAT: Last Friday, August 21, Regal began reopening several locations across its network of more than 500 theatres. Starting this Friday, August 28, additional locations and markets including theatres in your coverage area will open with the release of The New Mutants. Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, opening in the U.S. on Thursday, September 3, will headline new movies coming to theatres like Unhinged, Greenland, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Broken Hearts Gallery, along with the strong slate of highly-anticipated movies scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul and many more.

In celebration of welcoming moviegoers back, Regal will also offer movie fans a wide selection of classic titles at a discounted price of $5 for adults. Guests who also purchase $50 in Regal eCards through Wednesday, August 26, will receive a $15 concessions promo eCard.

Materials previewing the new theatre experience, including b-roll, photos and safety infographics, can be accessed here for inclusion in your coverage.

WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2020

WHERE: For details specific to your local theatre opening date, please visit our mobile app or online at Theatre Reopening Dates

CONTACT: For interview inquiries, please contact:

Richard Grover, Regal, 865-925-9539

Kristen Kehlet, Glover Park Group, kkehlet@gpg.com