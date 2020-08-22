How to Find a Mountain Bike Which Can Handle Bigger Guys?

If you’ve never plummeted down a trail at high speeds, you might be puzzled as to the appeal. However, we know that once you’re experienced the adrenaline rush of battling against all that mother nature can throw in your direction, then you will be joining the growing numbers of people who spend their weekends’ mountain biking.

If you’re a larger guy, then you may have some reservations about whether this is a hobby that will work for you. You may have doubts as to whether mountain bikes for heavy guys even exist, let alone have the design and features seen in standard models. The truth is that most bikes are suitable for riders who weigh under 225 pounds. Most frames aren’t strong enough to support a heavier cyclist, and then that creates issues such as rear-wheel broken spokes and flat tires. Before you know it, the fun of getting out and about on your bike has all but vanished.

Then you might find that it’s not all that comfortable for you to use a standard bike. The saddle, pedals, handlebars, and grips are all designed with the ‘average’ rider in mind. In theory, you can upgrade elements such as the saddle, but what you really need is a mountain bike that is designed for heavy guys.

Well, I’m pleased to confirm that they do indeed exist and that the range is finally growing. Manufacturers have realized that mountain biking is an excellent choice of exercise for everyone and that by excluding larger guys, they were restricting their product range and their profit margins! In 2019 47.9 million American adults got on a bike and enjoyed the opportunity to get into the great outdoors. With numbers like that, it’s got to mean that there were quite a number of heavier guys taking part.

So, let’s kick off by looking at some of the features you should be looking out for in your mountain bike.

Bike Frame

As this is what’s going to hold everything together and take the rider’s weight, then it’s one of the most important aspects to consider. A metal frame is usually recommended rather than carbon, with steel or aluminum both being highly durable and lightweight. Some manufacturers opt for chrome-moly steel tubing. Originally designed for the aircraft industry, this gives the bike a much stronger base than other metals. Added to that, the frame gains a little flexibility, and importantly, it provides a great balance between lightness and providing a comfortable ride.

Brakes

Once you’ve got your mountain bike, getting going is probably your priority, but being able to stop is pretty important too! If you’ve not been on a bike for a while, and you think about cycle brakes, you probably have an image of rim brakes. These are the type which creates the braking action to the outer edge of the rim. The problem is that for a heavy rider, that’s not going to be enough to stop you in an emergency or when going down a steep hill.

What you’ll need are disc brakes which move the braking surface to a rotor mounted to the wheel’s hub. The caliper is then attached to the fork by the axle.

Sturdy Wheels and Tires

So, let’s consider the construction of the wheel first because it doesn’t matter how good the tire is if the structure of the wheel isn’t able to support it effectively.

First off, look for spokes which are 14-15 gauge and ideally made of double-butted stainless steel. Now, if you’re a heavier guy, you’ll often see it recommended that your wheels should have at least 36 spokes. You may also have been told that you shouldn’t get a bike that has 16 or 18 spoke wheels because they are more suitable for lightweight riders. However, build quality Is the key feature here, and that’s because a poor quality 36-spoke wheel isn’t going to be as durable as a quality handmade 24-spoke wheel.

Then, moving on to the tires, it makes sense that larger riders are going to need larger tires. You need something which has excellent strength and can cope with the terrain that you’re going to be out exploring. Thin tires with low thread count just aren’t cut out for the job.

When the tire is wider, then you will get a more comfortable ride. We recommend looking for ones that are at least 2.25 inches to give you great support and stability and the option of running them at a lower pressure with no more risk of a flat happening. If you’re relatively new to mountain biking, you might want to consider designs that have well-rounded side walls because this can really help with how easy your bike is to handle.

Some manufacturers now seal their bikes inner tubes with a product called Slime, which prevents tires from losing air or from going flat. One of the first tire sealants on the market, it’s a product which Bike Mag discusses as having its product development driven by its users.

Comfortable Seat

It doesn’t matter how motivated you are to get out on your bike if you’re uncomfortable, then that enthusiasm isn’t going to last for long. A comfortable padded seat is essential to get the maximum pleasure from your new pastime. Look for seats that have their wheel clamps integrated inside the post, that way, you’ll get great stability and connection with your bike.

Maintaining Your Mountain Bike

As well as having special requirements when buying your mountain bike, some maintenance tasks will come around more often for the heavier rider. Now, these are quick things to look out for, or you can ask your local cycle shop to carry out a monthly check for you.

First off, your cycles wheels made needed to be trued more often. A wheel which is considered to be ‘true’ is one which is perfectly round, and which doesn’t wobble from side to side. Increasing or decreasing the tension in the spokes can resolve any problems here. Tires will wear out more quickly. Keeping them inflated to at least the minimum recommended pressure will help you to avoid flats. Stopping a heavier bike creates more wear and tear on the brake pads, so it’s likely that they too will wear out more quickly.

With the range of mountain bikes now available, your weight no longer needs to be a limiting factor in taking up one of the most exhilarating hobbies in the great outdoors.