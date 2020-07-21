5 Pro Tips New Military Personnel & Families Should Know

Joining the military means serving your country while enjoying certain benefits and resources. These benefits include getting paid to go to school, discounted auto insurance, top-notch health insurance, mental health resources, military pay and a basic housing allowance, to name a few. Below are five pro tips new military personnel and families should know about the benefits and resources available to them.

You’ll Get Paid to Learn

Thanks to the GI Bill, any college tuition costs will be waived. And in some instances, you can get paid to learn. You’ll get a living stipend that’s based on the ZIP code of your school, and the best part is, there’s no time limit. You can use the GI bill anytime after you leave the military (as long as you left after January 1, 2013). Any members discharged before then have up to 10 years to use the GI bill to their advantage. Another great advantage to the GI bill is that it’s not considered Federal Financial Aid, which means you can still qualify for scholarships, student loans and Pell Grants.

You’ll Get Great Healthcare

All members of the military (and their families) are eligible for free, top-notch health care. Since healthcare can be pretty expensive on its own, this is a perk you just can’t pass up. It’s part of the military’s mission to ensure that the millions of active-duty members remain in good health so they can complete missions without issue. So, if you’re considering joining the military or you’ve recently become a new member, ask about how to get health insurance for you and your family.

You’ll Get Discounted Auto Insurance

Another benefit military members and families can take advantage of is discounted auto insurance. Companies like USAA offer comprehensive auto insurance coverage for military members and their families. So if you’re in the market for a new auto insurance company and you’ve been (or currently are) in the military, you could benefit from USAA’s auto insurance coverage. With it, you’ll get great customer service and you’ll save hundreds of dollars per year. Discounts for military families are available, which includes military installation discounts, payment plans that fit your schedule and accident forgiveness.

Mental Health Resources

In addition to free education, great healthcare and discounted auto insurance, you’ll also have access to mental health resources that can help you both during and after your time in the military. Such services include things like:

The Department of Defense Safe Helpline (for sexual assault)

The Military Crisis Line

A program that pays essential household bills while you’re wounded or getting treatment for PTSD or a traumatic brain injury

Family Advocacy Program (for child welfare and safety)

Programs for substance abuse disorders

There are dozens of programs that can help you when it comes to mental health while you’re in the military.

Military Pay & Basic Housing Allowance

Being in the military means getting paid a military salary on top of an allowance for basic housing. That means you won’t have to spend a dime of your earned military pay on housing. Every active duty member gets an allowance for housing that’s based on where they’re stationed, and their pay is based on their rank, so the higher the rank, the more you get paid. But on top of regular pay, you’ll be eligible for certain bonuses, which will depend on deployment and your military job. For example, guard work and reserve work are paid differently.

Taking Advantage of Your Benefits and Resources

Serving in the military is an amazing accomplishment that comes with all sorts of perks and benefits, including discounted auto insurance, mental health resources, great healthcare and free college tuition, as well as military pay and a basic housing allowance. So if you’re a new member of the military, ask about these services to take full advantage of your new status.