Understanding Four of the Most Common Types of Football Bets

Football fans are getting ready for the upcoming season, and those hoping to bet on games are consulting their favorite Super Bowl betting websites to learn about their wagering options.

There are several ways one can bet on football games. Here are four of the most common types of football bets.

Betting straight-up remains popular. In this type of bet, only one question counts: Did your team win the game? For example, if you bet on the Texans to beat the Cowboys, and the Texans win, then you collect. If the Cowboys win in this scenario, then you lose.

Point spreads are handicaps used to create a more even wagering proposition. For example, the Texans are playing the Cowboys, and the Texans are at -3.5 and the Cowboys are at +3.5. If you bet on the Texans, then they must win by four or more points for you to collect. If the Cowboys either win the game, or they lose by three or fewer points, then you lose.

Totals are just that. For example, a total might be set at 35.50. You would decide whether to bet on whether the combined score of the two teams will over 35 (the over), or be 35 or less (the under). If the final score is Texans 19, Cowboys 10, the point total is 29, so if you bet the under, you collect. If you bet the over, then you lose.

Props is another popular form of football betting. Betting by props is where you can bet on various things, such as the first team to score, the total statistics of an individual player (for example, a quarterback’s passing yards), or total statistics on a particular team (total yards). For example, if you wager that the Texans quarterback would pass for 300 yards against the Cowboys, and he passes for 325 yards, you collect. If that quarterback finishes with 295 yards passing, then you lose.

Before making any football bets, take time to learn about the teams and players by visiting respected websites. By learning about the teams and players, you can make better decisions on how you are going to bet on the games. Be sure you know the terms under which you’re making the bets.

While gambling can be an enjoyable pastime, it can become addictive for some. Know your limits, and be aware of resources for dealing with gambling issues, including Gamblers Anonymous and the National Council on Problem Gambling.