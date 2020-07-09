With Temps Hitting Triple Digits This Weekend, Typhoon Texas Plans Texas-Sized Cool Down 

KATY, TX (July 9, 2020) – With sweltering temps expected to hit triple digits this weekend, Typhoon Texas is cooling things off with a snow party, one-ton ice dump, ice sculpture carving and evening hours when its slides are neon lit for nighttime enjoyment.

The cool-down fun begins Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. when the west Houston waterpark opens for Neon Night at Typhoon Texas, an amazing spectacle of neon-lit slides. Guests also will enjoy plenty of in-park entertainment and exclusive food, beverage and retail offerings until 10 p.m.

The next day, Saturday, July 11, the evening neon lights give way to the chill of snow and ice as Typhoon Texas presents the all-day Cool Down H-Town starting at 10:30 a.m.

The cool-down includes an ice sculpture unveiling at 10:45 a.m., DJ entertainment starting at noon, snow party at 2 p.m., ice sculpture carving at 3 p.m., and a Texas-sized, one-ton ice dump at Tidal Wave Bay at 4 p.m. There’s more ice sculpture carving at 4:30 p.m. and a good, ol’ fashioned ice block-sitting contest at 6 p.m.

Advanced reservations are required at www.typhoontexas.com/houston/neonnight or www.typhoontexas.com/houston/cooldown .

Typhoon Texas offers more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, Lazy River the length of more than five football fields and children’s Gully Washer with a gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides and more than 100 spray areas.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.