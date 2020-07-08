Texas Master Naturalists Offer Online Fall Training Class for Fort Bend and Waller Counties

The Texas Master Naturalist Coastal Prairie Chapter (TMNCPC) will offer a Fall 2020 Training Class beginning August 18. The chapter offers residents of Fort Bend and Waller counties the opportunity to join a corps of volunteers dedicated to the beneficial management of the natural resources and wildlife of our region.

The Texas Master Naturalist program provides nature lovers the opportunity to learn from leading experts, join a group of like-minded people who share their passion for the great outdoors and give back to the community through nature-related volunteer efforts. The TMN Program is sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Chapter President Bert Stipelcovich said, “Our chapter has traditionally held training once a year in the Fall with Tuesday evening classes and Saturday field trips, but in February 2020, we began our first Spring training with daytime classes. We had about five sessions before the coronavirus pandemic forced us to suspend in-person gatherings. Fortunately, our amazing Spring Class Director, Shannon Westveer, worked tirelessly to convert the remainder of the training to online classes via Zoom. We had 19 trainees complete their 40 hours of initial training and give very positive reviews, so we’re experienced now and excited to provide excellent virtual training this Fall.”

The Fall training will also be conducted via Zoom with in-person field trips added if social distancing guidelines allow. Naturalist students will attend classes via Zoom taught by recognized experts. They will study local ecology, native plants and wildlife, rangeland management, citizen science and more. Certification as a Texas Master Naturalist requires that students complete 40 hours of initial training, 40 hours of community service (up to a year to complete) and eight hours of advanced training.

Graduates of the program become chapter members and volunteer for projects around Fort Bend and Waller Counties including Katy Prairie Conservancy, Brazos Bend State Park, local school educational programs, the Fort Bend County Fair, Seabourne Nature Fest and the Chapter’s signature project: Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Members are involved in a variety of projects – from prairie restoration to bird hikes, maintaining butterfly and demo gardens, trail management, educating youth and much more. Members can choose from dozens of service opportunities based on their interests.

The classes are scheduled to begin August 18 and end in November. The series includes training via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 pm and Saturdays from roughly 9 am until 2 pm. Zoom training and assistance is available if needed. The cost for the program is $125 per person.

For more information, visit the Chapter website at coastalprairie.org or e-mail Fall Class Director Carol Hawkins at carol@coastalprairie.org.