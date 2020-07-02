St.Brown Spoke About Racism and Packers Saved 3 Million at Taylor

The fight against racism has a long history but recently after an incident in the US, it has taken a new shape in the whole world. Now it may find its new battleground in the NFL as well. German-American football player of Green Bay Packers, Equanimeous St. Brown, believes further protests against racism in the NFL are possible. He is participating in the protest against violence caused by police towards black people in the US.

The 23-year-old NFL player told in a statement that “Racism is part of everyday life for us blacks,” and he imagines that Packers is now ready to strengthen this movement. He also added that they can carry protests into the stadium.

St. Brown, who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the world’s best American football league, has had the experience of racism himself. “Really hit me when I wanted to go to a party in high school. They said no black people were allowed in,” he said. “That made me angry. I just wanted to have fun and that was a bad moment.”

The issue of racism has been very present since the death of African-American George Floyd and has led to numerous demonstrations with hundreds of thousands of participants, not only in the United States but several other parts of the world. Back in 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, kneeling at the national anthem, expressed his protest against police violence against blacks and racism.

St. Brown may have to battle to get into the team again after an injury but he is positive that he can play for Packers next season.

Green Bay Saved Three Million at Taylor

Another Story is that the Packers have agreed a pay cut with Guard Lane Taylor.He will now receive only $1.5M plus a one hundred thousand signing bonus instead of the original $4.55 million.

Of course, this really helps the packers, who save around 3 million dollars in cap space. For Taylor, who hadn’t been drafted after his time at college with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2013 and who has been with the Packers since then, it may have been the only way to forestall a layoff.

In his first year, he played mainly in the special teams, before he appeared as a guard in all 16 season games the following year – both on the left and on the right side.

In 2016, there was initially a new two-year contract (over $4 million) and a year later another three-year extension (and 16.5 million, of which just over half was guaranteed).

A bicep injury forced Taylor on the injected reserve list, so he only got two stars. Due to the strong season of last year’s rookie Elgton Jenkins, Taylor could initially only remain as a backup. And this job would also have been clearly overpaid with 4.5 million so that the acceptance of the pay cut also appears objectively understandable to prevent a potential dismissal. Nevertheless, of course, anything but ideal for Lane Taylor.