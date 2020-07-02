Big Bend National Park to Close to the Public July 2nd

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from Big Bend National Park and National Park Services that as of today, July 2nd 2020, Big Bend National Park will be closed to all visitors until further notice. Through traffic will be prohibited, as will travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries.

The closure comes in response to a positive case of COVID-19 within the residential community of the park. The park is acting according to a COVID-19 operations plan developed alongside public health professionals.

Brewster County, in response to a growth in active COVID cases, has created an official directive that requires anyone 10 years or older to wear face coverings in public places where keeping 6 feet apart is difficult.

Along with the park closure, businesses in the area are still open to the public, including hotels, restaurants and outfitters. Big Bend Ranch State Park remains open to the public for day use. Please visit Visit Big Bend’s website at visitbigbend.com for more information.