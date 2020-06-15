IoT Gives the Mobile Gaming Industry a Facelift

Mobile gaming, with the IoT and Augmented Reality, has helped gamers feel as if they’re personally immersed in a game environment, providing a deeper connection to the media. This suggests players can play on one device reception, and then take the sport with them via either their smartphone or tablet.

Before the internet was associated with the gaming sector, mobile games were very simple – they had graphics that were usually basic, bland and feature-poor. Simple games were among the most famous forms of entertainment, but they did not have good playability.

Today, the gaming industry is at a special stage where the games are incorporated with advanced features and graphics and offer a mind-blowing user experience. The games at present are also scalable.

Developers create applications and devices that are connected with the web for increased performance. So, the Internet of Things has massively grown, to the great benefit of the mobile gaming industry.

The Internet of Things or the IoT has revolutionized various modern industrial sectors and also the gaming industry. Below are the ways in which IoT has impacted the gaming industry to offer a better gaming experience.

Developers are Creating Social-friendly Games

Thanks to the IoT, game developers are creating mobile games that are focused on a whole community and not on individual players. The games of today come in multiplayer modes. The players can very well connect the game to different devices and interact with the gaming consoles of their friends and play these games.

Community-friendly games are increasing in popularity because the players can spread the word about their favorite games to their family and friends. These games add value and a sentimental touch to games and provide a more immersive and real-time gaming experience. The sentimental value of the games facilitates developers to monetize them through advertisements and earn revenue through players readily spending money on such exciting social games.

Virtualization of Casino Games

IOT has impacted the casino industry significantly and has altered the way we play casino games today. Casino games, as a genre, are rapidly growing within the video gaming ecosystem. IOT has facilitated the virtualization and digitization of brick-and-mortar casino games to reach a greater audience.

To feel an all-round casino experience that is truly immersive, you don’t have to walk into a real casino. casino games are available these days on smart devices, and they are fantastic, Whatever you choose to experience it best to learn how it works, a good place to start is to learn about Slots of Dosh before you play, do the same for poker, baccarat or roulette.

Irrespective of the platform chosen, the graphics in the virtual casino games are amazing and the playability is excellent. It is, therefore, not a surprise that casinos use the simplest casino software providers in order to revolutionize their offerings on the internet.

Casinos that have incorporated IoT are seeing tremendous increase in revenues too

IOT Catalyzed the Mushrooming of Mobile Games

Although mobile games are not new, IoT has enhanced their growth and development in the market. Modern smartphones come with advanced hardware and software capabilities that developers can make use of to make gaming on these devices enjoyable and seamless.

From accelerometers and sensors to cameras, these features combined with advanced gaming software leads to the development of exceptional mobile games. Today, because of the internet, developers can develop cross-platform mobile games and publish them.

Consumers can have easier and better access to the games, and many of them are free. Even the premium games come with less costs and enthusiastic gamers are willing to spend on them. Before the internet, access to mobile games was a bit limited.

Developers did not have any platform to plug their new games, so the gaming industry was a stagnant one. Now, things are different and the rapid increase in the number of individuals playing mobile games all over the world gives a clear picture of how mobile gaming has grown greatly in popularity.

IoT Has Bridged the Gap between Developers and Consumers

Before the IOT, developers had to use alpha and beta tests to receive feedback on their games and mobile applications. There was nothing to link consumers and game developers for either parties to receive feedback.

With IOT, it is possible for consumers to rate the games, discuss the flaws in the games and inform the developers about any glitches in the game that need to be fixed. Developers can check the feedback in real-time and then they can act accordingly to sort out the issues.

Consumers can also take part in the gaming events through suggestions on feature improvements that the developers can make.

With the consumers and developers in constant communication, the gaming standard is steadily improving. The internet bridges the communication gap, and so the gaming industry is now a happy community where both the parties are amicably co-existing.

The impact of IOT on gaming extends up to all the various facets of gaming. From mobile games and console games to PC versions of games, the IoT has been a trend-setter in the gaming industry. This trend doesn’t show any signs of decreasing.

Every aspect of gaming is becoming more connected to the internet, and players must embrace this revolution by investing in the best software and hardware to ensure that they enjoy experiencing the futuristic features of the games of today.

Game developers should be able to make use of more IOT-dependent aspects in their games to take advantage of this new trend.