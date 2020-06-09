5 Essential Instagram Video Marketing Tips You Need to Know  

What once began as a platform for sharing photos has easily become one of the top marketplaces for online businesses? With over a billion users logging on every month, it’s not hard to see why it’s become so popular for e-commerce.

When Instagram announced the addition of video playback and Instagram stories in 2016, it created a whole new way for brands to market their products.

So how can you harness the infinite power of Instagram to help grow your business and expand your reach? Keep reading to get the top 5 Instagram video tips for business and start boosting your brand today!

Focus on Your Audience

One of the most important things to keep in mind when you decide to market on Instagram is your audience. Think about who you’re marketing towards and what interests them. Whether you are uploading video content to your feed or your story, it is important that your content is compelling to your viewers.

When you post on your feed, keep in mind to interact with your followers. Replying to comments and questions on your posts is always a good practice to keep. Not only does this show your followers that their input is valuable to you, but it also boosts your engagement rate, provides potential partners with social proof, and helps your feed in the algorithm.

Consumers are quite literally the backbone of your brand so make sure to interact with them consistently to build customer relationships and brand loyalty. The more often your followers see you interacting with them on your videos, the more trust they will have in your brand!

Don’t Neglect Your Instagram Story

Stories are a relatively recent addition to Instagram, but they pack a huge marketing punch. After all, stories are accessed by 500 million people every single day, and more than ⅓ of all stories viewed are from businesses. And using videos in your stories works even better to get your followers engaging with your brand.

These types of video stories are great for building rapport with your viewers and strengthening brand loyalty. With the ability to add sales links to your stories, you can also use them as a way to promote new products or services and generate even more leads just from your story. You can even add a poll to your Story to get direct feedback from your followers!

When uploading to your story, don’t be afraid to use stickers or emojis. These types of decoration work for you to set your content apart from the rest. Make it fun for your followers and you’ll make yourself more memorable and build better brand recognition!

Don’t Forget the Hashtags

Hashtags fuel Instagram, but they aren’t just for photos. Having a solid hashtag strategy for your brand is a necessary part of video marketing. Hashtags work to improve your SEO results, target new demographics, and improve your brand’s overall reach.

This doesn’t mean you need to put every hashtag you can think of on your video. Too many hashtags can actually have the same effect on your post as too few. We suggest sticking with or two consistently hashtags relevant to the brand that you use on every post, accompanied by two or three additional tags relevant to the post. This will prevent your content from appearing too wordy, while still putting your posts in front of new potential followers.

Video Helps You Stand Out

One of the most important components of any business is attracting consumers. While Instagram was founded to share photos, studies have shown that that’s not necessarily what works best for Instagram marketers, such as this guide to Instagram videos for small businesses.

Though photos remain the most popular form of content shared across Instagram, these studies have shown that video content actually generates more than 20% more interaction on posts. This means you can get more potential followers interacting with you solely based on the type of content you share.

And this doesn’t just apply to what you post in your feed. Video stories are a huge driving force for consumers. Almost 50% of consumers using Instagram have watched a video on IGTV, and of those people, more than 70% watched a video from a brand. In fact, 47% of Instagram users said they enjoy watching ads on Instagram stories.

Take Advantage of the Live Feature

Now that video content is gaining more and more traction on Instagram, you can now also go live on your page. This is especially useful for businesses on Instagram because it gives your consumers a chance to get to know you better.

When you use the live feature, you get to interact with your followers in real-time. This works towards making your brand more trustworthy and building brand loyalty from your followers. It also gives followers the chance to talk to you and ask questions.

When consumers feel they can make a real connection with a brand, they’re going to be more inclined to support the brand. Interacting with your consumers through live videos is a great way to strengthen that connection while getting to know your consumer base better.

Video marketing has taken the world by storm, and it’s clear to see why. More and more young people in America are connecting with brands through the use of video advertising. Whether you’re just getting your brand started, or you’ve been marketing on Instagram for years, we are sure these top tips will give an edge against your competition and set you apart from the crowd.