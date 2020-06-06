Galveston Offers Expanded Lineup of Free Summer Events  

Free Summer Activities abound all over Galveston Island

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (June 5, 2020) – Summer is in full swing in Galveston, and it isn’t just for weekenders. The island will be home to a variety of free activities and special events for visitors to explore throughout the remainder of the beach season.

Family Fun at Stewart Beach

Brand new this year, hands on activities from the Galveston Children’s Museum. Join them every other Tuesday from 9 – 11 a.m. for some fun in the sun.

June 16 Beach Balls and Bubbles — Enjoy fun beach ball games and GIANT bubble blowing

June 30 Sandcastle Madness — Bring your buckets and shovels and build crazy sandcastles

Visitors to Stewart Beach can also participate in Sandcastle Days. This free, family-friendly event series teaches beachgoers how to create spectacular sandcastles with building lessons instructed by professional sandcastle builders. The Stewart Beach lessons will take place on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. June 6 — Aug. 22 on the sand near the pavilion. Registration is not required for the lessons and equipment will be provided on a limited basis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sand buckets and shovels.

Bucket Brigade

Learn what’s in the water, how seaweed helps our beaches, and more with Artist Boat’s Bucket Brigade. They offer free interpretive beach tours on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 30, 2020. Explore the creatures and features that make Galveston beaches unique with hands-on activities. Bucket Brigade beach tours are free for the public, last approximately 45 minutes, and are offered at three locations island-wide. Pre-registration is required and all equipment is sanitized before and after use. To register, visit www.artistboat.org/bucket-brigade/

Tour locations:

Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston TX 77550 @ 10a.m. & 11 a.m.

Midtown, 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston TX 77551 @ 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Pirate’s Beach, 4245 13 Mile Road, Galveston TX 77554 @ 3:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Insider Tip: While you’re out and about along the seawall beaches, don’t forget to take a look at the benches turned into works of art. The Seawall Interpretive Trail (SIT) project is also brought to you by Artist Boat and each one is designed by a local artist and tells its own conservation story.

Galveston Family Beach Challenge at Stewart Beach

Giant battle ships, huge bean bags and limbo showdowns are all part of the Galveston Family Beach Challenge offered June 21 at Stewart Beach. The challenges, which take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., transform a portion of Stewart Beach into a gigantic obstacle course, allowing families to compete in life-size versions of classic favorites like giant Jenga and dominoes, sack races and sandcastle building. Participants will have the chance to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card plus tickets to popular Galveston attractions. For rules and to register in advance, visit www.galvestonchallenge.com.

Free Activities at East End Lagoon Nature Preserve and Galveston Island State Park

Galveston is known as a nature and bird-lovers’ paradise, and this summer visitors can experience new ways to explore the island’s 32 miles of coastline. The East End Lagoon Nature Preserve recently constructed a series of trails complete with interpretive signage. The trails, which are ADA-compliant, allow visitors to better explore the lagoon’s 684 acres of coastal prairie – a prime location to kayak or spot some of the 200-plus species of birds that travel through or reside on the island throughout the year. The Galveston Island State Park also offers a wide variety of outdoor activities that are free to participants. While each person over 12 must pay a $5 entry charge to get into the park, families can enjoy beach combing, geo-caching, kayaking, birding, nature field trips and fishing at no cost. Plus, the park is hosting new beach and bay exploration hikes and turtle patrols led by a state park naturalist on select dates throughout the summer. For more information, visit http://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/galveston-island.

Discover Turtles About Town

Who doesn’t like turtles? Now, turtle lovers of all ages will have the opportunity to see nearly 20 colorful Kemps ridley sea turtle statues that have popped up around the island over the last few months. Turtles About Town is a public art project that showcases the conservation efforts of the Turtle Island Restoration Network. Turtle seekers can pick up a brochure at the Galveston Island Visitor Center located inside the Chamber of Commerce.

Tree Sculpture Tour

On September 13th, 2008, Hurricane Ike covered most of the Island in a tidal surge. The damaging combination of powerful wind and waves immediately uprooted many trees, but ultimately the salty storm waters led to the demise of the thousands of others. Ike forced us to say a sad goodbye to so much of the island’s beautiful tree canopy. Years later, sculpture artists have breathed second life into something Mother Nature attempted to destroy. Whimsical sculptures have replaced the majestic oaks that once lined many neighborhood streets and shaded homes. Tucked into gardens and nestled in side yards, the sculptures are there for you to enjoy. For walking directions to the sculptures visit www.galveston.com/whattodo/tours/self-guided-tours/treesculpturetour/

