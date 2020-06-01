Top Tips to Survive RV & Motorhome Living for New RVers

Are you switching to RV and you are eager to find out the helpful tips to survive as a new RVer?

Search no more; as you will get the most helpful tips you need in this article.

Know Everything About Your RV

You need to know the nooks and cranny of your RV for a pleasant experience. It’s actually easy to know everything about your RV, even the things that seem irrelevant to you.

Your RV user manual is there to help you get fully informed. This will save you from tireless searching of hidden RV parts. For example, you can easily and quickly locate fire extinguisher during an emergency.

If you prefer an e-book to a soft copy then, search for your RV’s manual on google. But download it in PDF format for easy reading. In the manual, you will not only be offered information in words but with images for better understanding. This might be the life-saver you need to survive in your RV as a new RVer.

You may be surprised that the manual talks about the RV tire too. In a situation where your tire goes down on the road, grab the manual and turn to the tire section.

Have Appropriate Gear

Having the proper gear will save you from many troubles down the road. What you can do before switching to RV living is to carry out adequate research on the perfect gear you need. Purchase it and enjoy your RV.

Have A Partner

Living in an RV alone could be boring and tiring, except you are not driving frequently or for long miles. Sometimes you will wish to have someone to switch the wheels with. Asides this, you will have someone you can always chat with. Having at least a partner will make a living in an RV seem like a typical home to you.

Note that if you are getting a partner, it shouldn’t be someone you are forcing to stay with you. Or else, your partner may leave you at any time, which you may not like. Your partner must be willing and eager like you. Such a person must learn and know how to drive well. This will help you avoid getting into troubles and as well save money. Besides, if you or your partner fall sick and there is a need to be on the motion, the hale person can take over.

Have A Checklist

If you are not used to the use of checklist, now is the right time to have one. The checklist is crucial for you to have a stress-free and comfortable living experience in the RV as a new RVer.

Driving around will make you lose some stuff, and if you don’t have a checklist, you will be unable to tell. This may make you stranded at some point on the road and cost you extra dollars.

To avoid these, you should have a checklist for everything you are packing into your RV. Everything! This list will surely be comprehensive, and that’s exactly what you need.

When you newly move into your RV, list out every item. Then, when you are ready to depart from any particular place, check your list to be sure you are going with complete items.

One more thing, don’t forget the more undesirable things like the treatment of the holding tank.

No Garbage

Living in an RV requires discipline, such as differencing garbage from needs. You may think you will need some empty containers on the road, that’s right, but having only few of them is okay. If you don’t train yourself on this aspect, your RV will quickly be filled with clutter and decluttering it will give you a headache.

For instance, buy the necessities that would last for at least a month, instead of stocking for three to six months. Another tip is to opt for a water filter instead of a water bottle. Also, decide to dispose of waste and any garbage every day. If you use this tip you will have a nice and spacious RV.

Create Space

Even though there is enough space for you to cope with in the RV, you still need to get the RV organized. If you don’t organize your RV well, you may not like the outcome in the first few months of living in it.

Therefore, treat it like a house that it is by creating space for everything. For example, where you will keep your jars should be a secured place so that they won’t fall out when you hit the bump. Also, label each space by their contents for fast and easy access to them. This will also help you compare the checklist when you are departing from a place.

Be Prepared for Anything

The ways things go wrong everywhere is also the way it happens in an RV. Therefore, prepare your mind and plan how to handle any situation that may occur before it happens. When you have a plan, it will help you cope better.

For instance, ask yourself what you will do when the weather is terrible, or when the flood is close to you. Will you be ready to move out with your stuff in a short time and come back to rescue your RV? Will you find a way to get away with your RV? Asking such questions will guide you into proper planning.

Don’t Be Rigid

It’s a good thing to have a plan of how you want to spend the month or week in your RV. But don’t hesitate to adjust your plan when things go wrong. If you have planned to stay at a place for two weeks, but the people there are not friendly, do yourself good by moving away soon.

Prepare for The Fun

Living in RV, most especially, driving to different places is a great idea to have fun and enjoy the RV living experience. Now, if you want to have this amazing experience, you must have a purse of cash for fun.

Please don’t feel bad for spending that cash for fun; it’s part of the experience. Just be calculative with it.

Enjoy!

You will face challenges because they are inevitable, even in a proper home. So, why not ignore some, find a solution to the dangerous one and enjoy your RV living. Even when you encounter bad roads, don’t worry about them, you will always leave them behind in a short while.

Make use of these helpful tips to Survive RV Living for New RVers and have an unforgettable experience.