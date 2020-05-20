Why You Should Decorate Your Home With Crystals And Stones

The home is a personal space for all household members. Different rooms reflect the unique personalities and interests of the people living in the property. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the house may also reflect the energies of the individuals.

Decorate your home with crystals and stones to ensure that you can proudly say, “Home sweet home.” Here are five reasons why you should start decorating your abode with the right gems:

Remove Stress

The last thing in your mind after an arduous day at work or school is to kick back and relax in the comfortable atmosphere of your home. But, you may not want to enter a home that offers additional pressure than you can handle.

Decorate your home with crystals and stones, like shungite and pyrite, to help remove stressful energies. Shungite, in particular, has unique characteristics that absorb and neutralize electromagnetic radiation from electronic devices. This stone is ideal for home offices as it reduces the amount of stress delivered by EMF sources, like computers, tablets, and smartphones, helping you maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Pyrite, on the other hand, is a crystal of confidence. Its vibrations can help family members communicate, especially during times of need. There are times when members may misunderstand each other, which often results in fights. Proper communication becomes the bridge to reform those broken relationships, and pyrite should be there to help you out in this regard. Decorate living spaces with this crystal to promote healthy communication among all the household members. This stone may also induce courage and motivation to help spark creativity in the home office or kitchen.

At this point, you might be interested in using stones to help alleviate stress around your home. Search for reliable online retailers, such as Conscious Items, to ensure that you get the right stones based on your own needs and preferences.

Spark Creativity In The Kitchen

Do you look at your kitchen and ask yourself, “What should be the best dish for dinner?” However, asking yourself that question may deliver blank thoughts. In the end, you might even resort to thawing frozen TV dinners because you can’t decide what recipe to cook.

So, whether you’re whipping up a fancy dinner for a house party with friends or if you’re cooking dinner for the family, you need that spark of creativity to enter your body, mind, and spirit in order for you to come up with a mouthwatering dish. Choose the crystals apatite and carnelian to help you get your creative juices flowing.

Apatite can help you stay motivated as you cook up healthy and delicious food for yourself, the family, or friends. Otherwise, get creative with carnelian as the energies delivered by this crystal allows you to get adventurous in the kitchen.

Create kitchen concoctions by placing these crystals near cookbooks or cooking supplies. Consider placing pieces of apatite or carnelian on countertops or kitchen shelves to help those energies radiate throughout the room.

Enjoy Bathroom Time

Staying at home means multiple trips to the bathroom. This room is a place for self-reflection, especially when you’re trying to do a “number 2” on the toilet. Remember, several ideas can manifest while you’re sitting on that toilet bowl.

But, the bathroom is more than a place to let the body release harmful toxins through urination or defecation. It’s also a place where you can see yourself in the mirror every day. Thus, make this location in the house as a special place of self-love and self-care.

Skincare and beauty routines can help you achieve self-love, but you can bring such an activity to new heights with the right crystals and stones. Two beautiful gems to put in your bathroom are rose quartz and aquamarine.

Rose quartz is a gentle pink stone that radiates vibes that help you feel more compassionate towards yourself. Let such energies reach every fiber of your being to boost your self-confidence while looking at yourself in the mirror.

As for aquamarine, this crystal symbolizes youthfulness, and its vibrations help manifest those youthful energies within you. Place this stone in front of your mirror to help start the day with enthusiasm. Otherwise, you might try to crawl out of bed, looking as if a storm just hit your face (and hair).

Bring More Light Into The House

The right stone can bring more light to homes, both in the literal and figurative sense. For example, selenite, a stone known for its ability to block harmful or negative energy, is useful when placed near entrances, windows, and altars. This crystal bounces light in different directions, providing rooms with that unique burst of brightness. Furthermore, selenite raises the vibrations in the vicinity to ward off negative energy and absorb more light, bringing happiness and enthusiasm inside the home.

Consider pairing selenite with black tourmaline when you plan to place crystals near entryways. Black tourmaline, despite its dark color, connects with selenite to protect your property from harmful energies. Place a piece of fluorite next to a window to summon its healing light. Breathe into it, and you should find calmness and serenity to allow better decision-making and improved concentration.

Another option is fluorite–this stone scatters purple-colored light in an area. Aside from giving a region of your home a purple hue, this gem also gives household members focus by balancing thought processes.

Deliver Vitality To Plants

Don’t forget your home’s exteriors when thinking about decorating the property with crystals and stones. One gem that should come to mind is green aventurine as this crystal emanates earthly energies to transfer vitality to the different plants in your garden. Consider placing this stone near your prized potted plants or trees to help ensure that your florae remain healthy throughout the year.

Conclusion

Add crystal and stone decorations around the house for household members to reap different benefits. The right gems can improve creativity, focus, and love in the home. Furthermore, crystals like shungite and pyrite can promote proper communication among family members.