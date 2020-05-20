How will the world change for travelers to the U.S.?  

Covid-19 has affected the lifestyle of the world to a huge extent. Even when the world is over this virus, people are mostly to be still paranoid about each other, social distancing, or more when traveling.

Speaking of the USA COVID-19 Live map, some states have been severely hit by the virus, whereas some are still doing its best to control the spread.

Where in the U.S. should you Go?

The south-east part of the United States, including New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, and in the eastern part, California, these are the worst-hit states.

If you are planning for a trip to the U.S., you should probably keep these out of your list. Given that the virus may relapse, and we are still to ascertain a probable time for it, it is best to avoid places where the spread is high and social distancing can be a difficult thing to pursue.

How do You Start Your Journey?

First, you need to find the destination you want to go to. Do note that if you are looking to go to the U.S. as a tourist, you need to check on if you need ESTA America.

The ESTA visa – or what you know as Electronic System for Travel Authorization – checks your eligibility to enter the U.S. You need to fill up the details and apply online before you start your journey.

To apply, you will need to pay a fee and give relevant details, including your present name and address. Some of the other details include your passport details, as well as your email address.

Apart from this, you will also need to give the details of your employer. Remember to keep all the details and information ready along with the supporting documents when asked for. You might face extra scrutiny and health check-up while entering any state which could be normal while visiting the U.S.

ESTA not only makes travel easier for the VWP citizens but also is extremely quick and saves you the hassles of regular immigration. All you need to do is visit their website, fill in your details and apply, make the payment, and you are good to go. However, if the application remains unapproved, it is always advised to apply for the immigration at least a month or two prior to the travel.

How Will The Travel Change?

Traveling to the U.S. is going to be more difficult than it usually is. The whole normal of traveling is going to be renewed with all new instructions and guidelines. Face masks will be a must, and hand sanitizer our saviors.

We will get to see long queues for immigration than we have before. There will be testing at the borders, and you are going to need more than just the passport when traveling post-pandemic.

Another big change will be to check the purpose of travel. The norms will be stricter than before, and you will have to validate the purpose of your visit. The documentation process is going to be way more severe than it has been in the earlier years.

Different countries are dealing with COVID-19 situation differently. While some are still maintaining stringent measures and prohibiting all kinds of travel, some have become slightly lenient with it. The countries that recover sooner will certainly open their gates for travel earlier than the others.

What do you need to know when you are traveling to the U.S.?

The U.S. is slowly opening its doors for travelers around the world, and you may want to check out which places are the safest to visit first. While you are traveling, do not forget to take the right precautions.

For one, it is interesting how different packing our bags for a trip will be when all of this is over. With more liquids, hand sanitizers, hand gloves, face masks, the whole concept of travel baggage becomes void.

Earlier, when we saw our fellow travelers being sick, we pushed for help. It is weird to think that this approach shall also change after we are over this COVID-19 pandemic. Every single person has become so paranoid that coming in contact with a person with or without symptoms, may seem like a life threat.

Bottom Line – Take the Right Precautions

If you are looking to travel, remember to choose the right destination that has fewer restrictions and coronavirus cases. It is going to make your travel experience better and ensure that you do not have to face unnecessary hiccups or increased restrictions that could dampen the holiday mood.

We all realize things are going to change, but only curious to find out how. Next time you have a travel plan, do not forget to have your essentials packed and enjoy your trip!