Why You Should Try Some Water Sports In The Coming Summer Season

On average, most office workers sit for close to 15 hours every day. If their day, like the rest of ours, has 24 hours, it means that they spend more than half the day seated. But sitting by itself is not the issue; it is the lack of physical activity. A physically inactive lifestyle is not healthy, and it screams “sedentary”. People might not feel motivated to take up a sport or some other physical activity because it may be physically exhausting or demanding, even thinking about doing it.

And that is precisely why water sports should be given a try. Fun and exciting to do, water sports come with an array of benefits. Let us look at a few of these.

1. Weight is never an issue

With most sports or physical activities, the bodyweight could prove to be a hurdle that limits one’s capabilities, especially if one is overweight. But with water sports, weight-related restrictions could be easily circumvented. When in water, our weight gets suspended, and this lets us push ourselves physically much further than we’d be able to do on land. This assists in losing weight quickly and without feeling absolutely fatigued.

2. Safe for the body

When standing on land, our knees are constantly supporting the body’s weight. Even simple and fun activities that involve running around could put a lot of strain on the bones and joints. This is especially true if one is on the heavier side. Being in the water, the pressure on the body’s joints and bones is practically reduced to zero, and this helps to avoid joint injuries. For those who suffer from arthritis, water-based activities could be a major relief.

Of all the water sports, the most joint-friendly ones are swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling, and aqua jogging.

3. Reduces the risk of heart attack

Water sports are incredible at improving heart health without placing excess strain on the body. They strengthen the heart and lungs, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), swimmers have around half the risk of death as compared to sedentary people.

Even simple activities in water, like floating or walking, can result in better blood circulation and healthier blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of a heart attack.

4. Boosts the mood

Swimming and other aquatic sports are excellent for boosting the mood. These activities have a significant impact on those sections of the brain that regulate stress and enable the body to release chemicals called endorphins. Endorphins generate a pleasant and positive feeling in the body, thereby decreasing feelings of depression and anxiety.

There various types of exercises and sports out there that enhance the mood, but aerobic exercises like swimming and certain other water activities, are particularly effective at releasing a lot of endorphins in the body.

5. Novelty

The sheer variety of water sports available is mind-boggling. You could find a range of activities to explore, depending on what you are seeking- thrill or tranquility.

If it’s the former, you could try out sports like wakeboarding, water skiing, cliff diving, flyboarding, and many others. A relatively safe extreme sport is kitesurfing. It involves standing on a board, strapped in a waist harness, and being pulled by a huge kite up in the air. If this seems intriguing, you could find some kitesurfing advice here to get a better understanding of the equipment involved.

And in case you are seeking something more relaxed and straightforward, you could try snorkeling, swimming, or paddleboarding.

6. Enhances endurance and stamina

Most water sports provide a great mix of aerobic and anaerobic exercise. This conditions the body efficiently, and it drastically improves endurance and stamina. Additionally, water sports require you to hold your breath in intervals, and this enhances the lung capacity. Research has shown that swimming can lead to a decrease in asthma morbidity.

7. Improves mental health

Aquatic activities have the unique capability of making us experience deep relaxation and calm. Most of us would agree that just being around a water body makes us feel pleasant and placid, and sheer awe a lot of times. According to a study by the University of Exeter, living by the sea reduces stress. Other studies have revealed that relaxing in water can amplify creativity.

Beat the heat!

When it comes to water sports, the list of benefits is simply too long! Not only are water sports affordable, but they are also simple to grasp, and this makes them an excellent choice for family activities during summer. At the same time, it is crucial to keep safety in mind when stepping out for water-based activities.