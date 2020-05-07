Christ Clinic partnering with Keller Williams Signature RED Day to host Social Distancing Fundraiser “Flock-A-Friend” to support healthcare  

KATY, TEXAS – May 7, 2020– On Thursday, May 14, 2020 Keller Williams Signature Realty

kwsignature.yourkwoffice.com/ agents will put their real estate businesses on pause to give back to their local communities on RED Day. RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize and Donate, is a global day of service in its 12th year.

As a part of RED Day, Keller Williams Signature will help Christ Clinic www.christclinickaty.org kick off its first social distancing fundraiser Flock-A-Friend. Starting May 14, 2020 and continuing for six consecutive weeks, May 15 – June 26 monies raised will help to underwrite lost patient contributions and increased supply costs associate with the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is ‘Flock-A-Friend’? Flock-A-Friend is when a fellow friend pays $100 to have a flock of 25 (plastic) pink flamingos or $200 to have a flock of 50 flamingo roost upon your lawn for a 24-hour period all for a great cause. Each day the flamingos will migrate to a new lawn. Do not want to be part of a ‘flocking’ good time? No worries! Flocking insurance will cost you $50 and will prevent your yard from having any pink visitors.

For more information, visit www.christclinickaty.org/flock-a-friend . To schedule a flocking from May 15 through June 26 contact michael@christclinickaty.org or call 832-913-876.

In addition to Flock-A-Friend, Keller Williams Signature will be collecting monetary donations, $5 gift cards to HEB and/or Walmart (for prescriptions), $40 gift cards to Fiesta (for healthy groceries), poly masks and patient gowns as part of RED Day activities.

About Christ Clinic

Christ Clinic, located at 25722 Kingsland Blvd, Suite 101, Katy, Texas 77494, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable medical clinic offering high quality healthcare and health related services to those who are uninsured or underinsured primarily in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. The goal of Christ Clinic is to serve those who fall through the gap in Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act without the use of State or Federal funding. The clinic is supported by community partners, local churches, businesses, foundations and individuals.