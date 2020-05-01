Brewster County to Reopen Hotels, Restaurants and Retail Today

Alpine, Texas – (May 1st, 2020)

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from county officials that the decision had been made to allow hotels, motels, short term rentals, campgrounds and RV parks to reopen today May 1st, 2020. Lodging facilities had previously been ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and retail establishments will also open with reduced occupancy measures and under standard social distancing practices.

In addition, Big Bend Ranch State Park is open for day use with some restrictions. Only the front country areas along FM-170 will be opening. Closed Canyon and the Hoodoos trails along FM-170 will open this weekend. The East and West Contrabando trail heads will be open as will river put ins; however, the interior of the park will remain closed along with Park visitor centers. Overnight use or camping is prohibited at this time. For information on day use regulations, please visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

At this time, Big Bend National Park remains CLOSED to the public including a ban on through traffic through the park. No information is currently available as to when the National Park may reopen.

Visit Big Bend is pleased to be able to invite visitors to the Big Bend area once again as local lodgings, restaurants, retail facilities and outfitters try to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can rest assured that all business here have health and safety top of mind and will adhere to all guidelines recommended by the CDC including social distancing, sanitization and limitations on group gatherings and occupancy. Please go to visitbigbend.com or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed for the most up to date tourism information regarding Brewster County accommodations, Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park.