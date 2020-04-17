Things to do when stuck at home

Winter is almost over, but cold days are far from being a distant memory. For the remaining time of winter, as well as most of the chilly days of spring, people need a fun activity that will keep them busy indoors. We live in the age of technology, so entertainment is easily accessible and in most cases, all we could possibly wish for is one click or tap away. Computers and mobile devices are gateways to the amazing ecosystem of games and most of the options available won’t cost us a dime.

Let’s embark on an epic quest

Modern smartphones and tablets are powerful enough to run pretty much any game that used to be available only on computers. We can play first-person shooters, racing simulators, multiplayer online battle arena games and many other genres on handheld devices. Real-time strategy games are currently beyond our grasp, but that’s simply because of the sheer limitations of mobile devices. These games are highly immersive and they reward skill and perseverance, so players are motivated to stay active.

Some of the games allow us to hit two birds with one stone and expand our horizons and knowledge while having a lot of fun. Free apps can be downloaded from Google and Apple marketplaces to meet the expectations of those who love quizzes. One can compete against other people and share achievements on social media, while learning more about the world around us. Since these are all free to play games, no financial commitment is needed and because of their educational nature, anyone can play them.

Try online casino games on mobile

When the weather outside is frightful, but you don’t want to get bored, online casino games could be an excellent alternative. You can play free casino games on websites like lennus.com without the need to deposit real-money. There are hundreds of gambling operators out there and they all promote their apps on their website, as well as the aforesaid marketplaces. Free to download and install on smartphones and tablets, they grant players access to the huge collections of slots, table games and video pokers. Fans of the genres can also play them straight in the browser, without the need to download anything.

Casino games have the upside of being not only competitive, but also social in nature, especially live dealer table games. They allow punters to interact with the croupiers, as well as their peers, so they feel like gambling in a brick-and-mortar casino without leaving home. The games are broadcasted live from studios and land-based casinos, so the gaming experience is 100% authentic. The overwhelming majority of these games can be played for free, but real money games require a minimal investment.

An Internet connection is all you need to play real money games, but through the dedicated app, players can enjoy the games for free in offline mode. The beauty of these games is that you can enjoy them even when you have only a few minutes to spare and don’t require a lot of time commitment.