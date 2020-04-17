6 Must-Have Items For Your Next Camping Trip

Once in a while, we need a getaway deep into the comfort of wilderness and connect with mother nature. Sitting at a bonfire, toasting marshmallows while your friends laugh and sing through the night. Doesn’t that sound perfect? But before you reach the exciting part of the trip, you have to get prepared for it. It would be such a turn down if you’re having the time of your life but end up realizing that you forgot to bring your sleeping bags with you!

Fret not; we understand your worries. If you’re confused and don’t know what to prioritize while buying, this list has got you covered. Read through to check out the essential things you’ll need during your trip!

1. A Comfortable Tent

This seems like an obvious point, after all, what is camping without a tent, right? Even though it is pretty obvious, there are still some things you should keep in mind before buying a tent. Get a tent that is compact and lightweight, so that it is easier to carry along with all the other things you’ll need at your campsite. Make sure it is comfortable, leakproof and sturdy. You might end up using this tent for your future camping trips too, so it’s only wise to spend that extra buck to get one you’re fully satisfied with.

2. First Aid Kit

Unexpected situations can knock at your door at any time. It’s always better to be prepared for all kinds of situations. A first aid kit is something you should always have at your disposal, especially during your camping trips. Take emergency items like bandages, painkillers, medicines, disinfectants, gauze or safety pins. You can always make your kit at home, or go for store-bought ones. Either way, make sure that it has all the essentials because you can never enjoy a trip without being fully prepared for every situation. Prevention is always better than cure.

3. Sleeping Bags

If you forget your sleeping bag for a camping trip, getting a good night’s sleep might be harder than setting up a tent. A sleeping bag goes with a tent just like butter goes with bread. It is an essential part of a trip. You might end up catching a cold if you sleep without one at night. Get one of those cozy yet compact sleeping bags that will keep you warm during the night, and if you feel too icky in one, you could always sleep on top of it!

4. A Trusty Survival Knife

You might need tools for tasks like cutting a rope, opening cans, fillet a fish or cutting wood shavings to use as fuel. What better multipurpose tool can you find in a shed as good as a trusty-survival knife. Considering the number of things it can be used for, you should think about investing in a high-grade knife that can easily do some slicing and chopping as well. You never know when you might need it in the wilderness. Pocket knives are only good for everyday jobs as they can’t handle challenging tasks. Therefore, A neck knife is suitable if you want something light and sturdy. Also, consider taking other objects like a compass or a sewing kit to aid you in your travel.

5. Flashlight

You never know when you would need a flashlight in the middle of your camp night. Bet be on the safe side, right? There is no harm in carrying an extra torch since it might prove to be useful when you are camping during the night. Try picking a high-quality one that will have a lot of charging capacity and can quickly get you through the night. While we’re talking about lights, also remember to carry a spare lighter and matches.

6. Appropriate Clothing

You’ve got to be dry and comfortable if you’re looking for an enjoyable camping trip. Dress according to the weather, but make sure you also keep light, waterproof and breathable clothing. These kinds of clothes can work for most climates if you layer them accordingly, so make sure you get that waterproof jacket for the trip. The weather is the last thing you can trust, so it’s always a good idea to pack extra clothing too. Make sure your camping outfit has those additional details like pockets, hoodie, zippers and such to keep you safe.

Conclusion

With these essentials checked off, you can enjoy your next camping trip. Remember that though having fun is essential, it is more important to stay safe too! Make sure you don’t leave the campsite littered when you’re done. That is the worst possible way to thank mother nature for being such a generous host for the night. Stay safe and happy camping!

