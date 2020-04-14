Katy Lions Roarn’ Rally is postponed until fall due to COVID-19

The “Katy Lions Roarn’ Rally” is scheduled for April 25 at Midway BBQ. Due to the COVID-19 issue, we find it in the best interest of our supporters to postpone the Rally until the fall.

The Katy Lions Club has been in the area since 1972 serving the Katy community wherever there is a need. We will continue to do so even through this virus.

Your health and the health of our community are our highest priorities. We will be working closely with our community leaders before we choose a fall date for our rally.

We will certainly keep everyone posted. Our wish for everyone is to stay healthy.